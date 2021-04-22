No Comments

2021 Volkswagen Arteon is an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK

The 2021 Arteon was praised for its crash-prevention system and front headlights

Photo: Volkswagen

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS, is the gold standard when it comes to assigning safety ratings to new vehicles. Earning an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award is an honor for any vehicle, and proves to drivers that they and their loved ones will be protected behind the wheel. The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is the latest vehicle to take home this coveted award.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon earns top marks

Qualifying for an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award requires meeting a list of exacting standards. The vehicle must score high ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests, and must receive a rating of “advanced” or “superior” during multiple crash-prevention evaluations. Factors like driver and passenger front overlap, roof strength, head restraints, and overall structure are tested. The IIHS also pays close attention to a vehicle’s front headlights, ensuring that they provide an appropriate amount of visibility on the road.

In fact, it was the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon’s headlights that pushed it over the edge and secured it the award. The LED lights available on the 2021 Arteon’s SEL R-line and SEL Premium R-line trims scored high points during testing. They were shown to provide better illumination than those found on the model’s base trim, making the higher trims the best options for drivers.

In addition to its lights, the 2021 Arteon was also recognized for its built-in safety and driver-assist features. The vehicle has a brand-new standard front crash-prevention system that helps keep drivers safe during collisions. When combined with returning features like IQ.DRIVE, Area View, Park Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Display, Light Assist, and Park Distance Control with Maneuver Braking, these systems keep drivers protected like never before.

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon has been recognized by the IIHS multiple times. During last year’s awards, the 2020 model also received high marks during testing.