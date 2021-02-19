No Comments

2021 Volkswagen ID.6 Images Leak Online

The new 2021 ID.6 will be VW’s biggest electric vehicle to date

Photo: Volkswagen

The next few years will be big for Volkswagen. The automaker plans to roll out an extensive lineup of electric vehicles for markets around the world. Last year saw the release of the ID.4 electric SUV, and this year will see the larger 2021 Volkswagen ID.6 hit the Chinese market. Although it has yet to be officially revealed, new leaked images give us a good look at this new SUV.

A look at the 2021 Volkswagen ID.6

This new look at the upcoming ID.6 comes from leaked patent images. These pictures, like the one seen above, originated in China, where the vehicle is set to be released later in 2021.

With three rows and seating for up to seven, the ID.6 will be the largest electric vehicle VW has produced to date, and will act as direct competition to vehicles like the Tesla Model X. The SUV’s origins can be traced back to 2019, when an early version called the ID. Roomzz was unveiled at an auto show in Shanghai. For the most part, the ID.6 will be visually similar to its concept version. As expected, the vehicle will use the same MEB EV platform that VW uses for the ID.4. If the ID. Roomzz is anything to go by, the ID.6 should be powered by an 82-kWh battery cell, the largest VW currently offers. This battery would give the ID.6 an impressive 280-mile range before charging is needed. However, these details remain unconfirmed.

As previously mentioned, Volkswagen plans to release the 2021 ID.6 in China later this year. Unfortunately for U.S. drivers, the ID.6 is currently a Chinese exclusive. This is a bit odd, especially considering the strong market for large-size SUVs in North America. However, there’s always the chance that this could change down the road.

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.6 is expected to have a full reveal in the coming months.