No Comments

2022 Audi e-tron GT Overview

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT (left) and Audi e-tron GT (right)

Photo: Audi

The Audi e-tron made its debut at dealerships in 2018. But in that same year, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Audi unveiled the e-tron GT Concept prototype. The fully electric, performance-based Sportback model has been under wraps ever since — until now. The German automaker recently released more details for the 2022 Audi e-tron G, including the top-of-the-line RS e-tron GT model.

Safety First: Audi earns an impressive eight Top Safety Pick honors from IIHS

Performance

I’ll cut right to the chase; these are not your average EVs. As expected, the e-tron GT offers up thrilling performance thanks to permanent excited synchronous motors. The front axle motor provides up to 235 horsepower while its rear motor produces 429 hp, totaling a combined 469 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque. If that wasn’t enough, you can bump that up to 522 hp with the help of a feature called “launch control.” With said feature, the e-tron GT can go from 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds.

The RS e-tron GT makes things even more ridiculous. (And I mean that in a good way.) Featuring a more powerful rear motor, the vehicle is capable of producing 590 combined horsepower and up to 637 hp with launch control. As a result of the power increase, total system torque is a whopping 612 lb-ft of torque and its 0-60 mph time cuts down to 3.1 seconds.

Exterior

At a quick glance, you probably won’t notice any drastic differences between these two models. But upon closer inspection, you’ll see sleeker details like black badging, a black grille, and a carbon fiber roof on the RS e-tron GT. That isn’t to say that the standard e-tron GT is lacking. It still features attractive matrix-design LED headlights, an aerodynamic spoiler, and red brake calipers. Both models have a wide stance for a low center of gravity and improved performance.

2022 Audi e-tron GT Photo: Audi

2022 Audi e-tron GT Photo: Audi

2022 Audi e-tron GT Photo: Audi

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Photo: Audi

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Photo: Audi

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Photo: Audi

Interior

Audi has been opting for sustainable materials to fill the interiors of its vehicles for a few years now. That sentiment is continued, even in these luxurious GT models. Dinamica and Alcantara leatherette seating is standard while Nappa leather is available. You’ll find a standard flat-bottom steering wheel in the cockpit-inspired cabin, but you can opt for an available leather-wrapped wheel with capacitive hands-on detection. For a sport-inspired interior, the RS is the way to go with its optional Year One package that adds red seat belts and red honeycomb stitching on the seats.

One especially notable tech feature is the available multi-color LED ambient lighting, which you can tailor from a collection of color schemes and levels throughout the cabin. Of course, an available head-up display delivers confidence behind the wheel while adding a touch of luxury, no matter what kind of vehicle you’re driving.

2022 Audi e-tron GT

Photo: Audi

Safety

As with most modern vehicles, a short list of driver-assistive safety systems come standard on the 2022 Audi e-tron GT. Traffic Sign Recognition, Parking System Plus, Audi Side Assist with Rear Cross Traffic Assist and Vehicle Exit Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Audi Pre Sense Front, and a tire pressure monitoring system are all standard features. But when you opt for anything but the base trim, you can get access to the helpful top view camera system with a virtual 360 view.

Fan Favorite: Car and Driver included five Audi models on its 2021 Editor’s Choice list

The 2022 Audi e-tron GT starts at $99,900 for its base trim and $107,100 for its second trim. The RS e-tron GT, however, takes the cake with an MSRP of $139,900. While not currently available, this exhilarating (and expensive) model is expected to go on sale sometime this summer.