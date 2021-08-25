No Comments

2022 Buick Enclave Overview

Buick’s flagship SUV has been completely revamped for the latest model year. The all-new 2022 Buick Enclave boasts a sharp new look, a redesigned cabin, and plenty of helpful safety technology.

Exterior

The latest version of the Enclave sports a sharper and sleeker new design language. Its headlights and taillights have been completely redesigned for a bolder look, while its bumpers have been smoothed out for a more streamlined aesthetic. The brand has even given a full makeover to the Enclave’s portfolio of wheel designs.

The 2022 Buick Enclave is available at three trim levels: Essence, Premium and Avenir.

Interior

Inside, the all-new Enclave’s new layout features an updated center console and additional soft-touch materials throughout the cabin. The Enclave trades a traditional shifter for a low-profile Electronic Transmission Range Select push-button system, which frees up a fair amount of space in the cabin. On top of that, you can opt for some new luxuries, including available heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats.

The latest generation of the Enclave has virtually the same amount of cargo space as its predecessor, with 23.6 cubic feet behind the back row, and 97.4 cubic feet with all of the rear seats folded flat. Similarly, it continues to offer room for up to seven people across three rows of seating.

You’ll also find some handy new tech tools on the all-new Enclave. Every trim now comes standard with wireless smartphone projection and wireless mobile device charging. The Premium and Avenir models will also come equipped with a new head-up display.

Powertrain

Under the hood, every 2022 Enclave packs a 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers 266 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired to a responsive nine-speed automatic transmission. For extra confidence when the weather turns rough, you can opt for all-wheel drive.

Safety

Thanks to the new Buick Driver Confidence Plus package, standard across all trims, the Enclave offers more built-in safety tech than many of its competitors. Every Enclave is equipped with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Front Pedestrian Braking, among other handy features. If you’re looking for more smart safety tools, opt for Rear Pedestrian Alert and the Rear Camera Mirror.

For an entry-level 2022 Enclave, expect an MSRP of $42,800.