No Comments

2022 Buick Enclave Receives a Serious Refresh

Photo: Buick

The 2022 Buick Enclave will arrive soon with refreshed exterior styling, interior design changes, and an array of new safety and convenience technologies.

The Current Model Year: Learn more about the luxurious 2021 Buick Enclave

“The 2022 Buick Enclave’s enhancements elevate the design and driving experience that premium SUV customers have come to expect and appreciate,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “After nearly 15 years as one of the segment’s pioneering premium SUVs, the Enclave continues to reward customers by offering more style and substance.”

This three-row midsize SUV is expected to continue with four trim levels for 2022: Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir. Each Enclave comes equipped with a 310-horsepower V6 engine and Buick QuietTuning tech, and AWD is available on all trims except Preferred.

Photo: Buick

Enclave styling updates

The Enclave’s exterior looks quite a bit different for 2022. It’s getting new front and rear fascia, grille, and headlamp designs. You’ll also be able to choose from a new lineup of wheel designs.

Inside, the Enclave shows off new soft-touch materials, plus a center console that’s been redesigned to accommodate a new push-button gear selector for the transmission.

Another Premium SUV Option: Catch up with the 2021 GMC Acadia

Photo: Buick

New tech features

New for 2022, every Enclave trim comes equipped with the Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package. This nine-feature suite gives you Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, and IntelliBeam auto high beams.

The Enclave is also adding standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Available convenience and safety features include the Rear Camera Mirror, a color head-up display, and Rear Pedestrian Alert.

Photo: Buick

Avenir extras

The top-of-the-line Enclave Avenir trim adds a variety of unique and luxurious touches, including special badging, taillamp signatures, and interior appliques and sew patterns. Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, and climate-controlled massaging front seats are some of the many extras provided by Avenir. You can also add an available Continuous Damping Control active suspension for an especially smooth ride.

Buick hasn’t specified a release date for the refreshed Enclave, but we’re expecting it to arrive later this year. Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more Buick coverage and the latest on the 2022 Enclave.