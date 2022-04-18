No Comments

2022 Cadillac CT5 Overview

Photo: Cadillac

The 2022 Cadillac CT5 is a spacious sedan that features advanced technology, spirited performance, and the upscale luxuries you’d expect from a Cadillac. For the latest model year, it remains largely unchanged, but still offers plenty of advanced amenities.



You can choose from a trio of trim levels available for the 2022 Cadillac CT5: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport.

Looking to Upgrade? A few reasons to consider a Cadillac

Exterior

If you’re looking to express your style, the Cadillac CT5 offers two exterior packages — one for each of its top trim levels. You can dress up the Sport model with the Platinum package, which adds the UltraView® dual-pane sunroof and a range of interior accents. The Sport model also offers exclusive styling cues like red brake calipers and

The Premium Luxury model offers more exclusive styling with the available Diamond Sky Special Edition. It boasts the Diamond Sky Metallic exterior color, along with unique 19-inch alloy wheels, exclusive rocker molding extensions and a unique rear air diffuser, Brembo V Performance front brakes with blue brake calipers, and even a custom key fob.

Interior

On the inside, the 2022 Cadillac CT5 is loaded with upscale luxuries and advanced technology. Stay cozy on chilly commutes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. It boasts a cabin that’s loaded with premium materials, including genuine leather seating, real wood accents, and carbon-fiber interior trim.

In terms of technology, the latest model of the CT5 boasts a 10-inch diagonal multi-touch HD color screen, which offers Natural Voice Recognition technology for hands-free control over the infotainment system and climate controls. The CT5 even makes it a breeze to sync your smartphone with wireless connectivity and charging. Upgrade for handy on-the-go navigation capabilities.

Powertrain

The Cadillac CT5 offers two distinct powertrains. The standard 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumps out 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. If you’re craving a little more power, go with the available 3.0-liter Twin Turbo V6 engine. It provides 335 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. Both engines pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission for a smooth and responsive ride.

On the Sport and Premium Luxury trim levels, you can further enhance your driving experience with Brembo V Performance front brakes.

Safety

Every Cadillac CT5 offers a wealth of standard safety features, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. It can take the guesswork out of maneuvering with Rear Park Assist,

Reverse Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

For more reassurance on the road, you can upgrade for HD Surround Vision, the Surround Vision Recorder, and Automatic Parking Assist with Braking.

For the latest Cadillac news, stay tuned to The News Wheel.