No Comments

Cadillac V-Series Blackwing Gets Standard Six-Speed Manual

2022 Cadillac V-Series Blackwing vehicles get standard six-speed manual

Photo: General Motors

Manual is indeed back on the menu for the Cadillac V-Series, and it’s coming standard. Cadillac confirmed that the upcoming 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will both feature a standard six-speed manual transmission. When Cadillac announced the V-Series Blackwing sedans in April, it revealed that a manual transmission would be available when both arrive in 2021.

Lining Up Today’s Cadillac SUVs: How the XT4, XT5, XT6, and Escalade compare

Cadillac says that the six-speed manual for the V-Series Blackwing sedans will be quieter and more durable than previous iterations. It will feature a 3D-printed medallion imbedded in the shifter knob, making the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing the first General Motors production vehicles to use the technology.

Additional components such as two HVAC ducts and an electrical harness bracket will also be 3D-printed. By using additive manufacturing for these vehicle components, Cadillac says it was able to minimize waste and cost in the development process.

“A lot of work went into making the manual possible in both vehicles. It’s something we know V-Series buyers want and it’s something we knew we had to have, so we used innovative processes to make it happen,” said Mirza Grebovic, Cadillac performance variant manager. “There are a few ways to really get that connected feel with the vehicle and the manual transmission is probably the most obvious one.”

With its standard six-speed, the CT4-V Blackwing becomes the only vehicle in its segment with a manual option. Both the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will be available with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

Harris Poll says folks are ready for a stick

Cadillac commissioned a Harris Poll to take the pulse of the public on manual transmissions. The results show that two-thirds of all American adults know how to drive a stick. Forty percent of respondents who don’t know how at least somewhat interested in learning. Fifty-five percent of respondents say that they’ve owned or leased a vehicle with a manual.

The poll also ties interest in learning to drive stick to age and income. According to the survey, 62 percent of respondents in the coveted 18-34 demo are interested in learning how to use a manual transmission. Interest is even higher among folks with household incomes of $75,000 or more at 64 percent.

Cadillac drips out information on the V-Series Blackwing

Performance steering wheel with red stripe and carbon-fiber trim

Photo: General Motors

CT5-V Blackwing gets carbon-fiber performance seat

Photo: General Motors

Optional forged magnesium alloy wheels

Photo: General Motors

With their summer 2021 debuts months away, Cadillac has chosen to slowly drum up interest with tiny reveals. Since April, Cadillac has confirmed only small details about its performance cars, like the fact that they will feature fancy leather performance steering wheel with a red racing stripe and carbon fiber trim.

Cadillac has also revealed that the CT5-V Blackwing will feature racing-inspired seats with a carbon-fiber seatback and that both Blackwings will be available with forged magnesium alloy wheels.

Coming Soon: 2021 sees the launch of the insanely powerful GMC HUMMER EV