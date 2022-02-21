No Comments

2022 Cadillac XT4 Overview

Photo: Cadillac

The 2022 Cadillac XT4 holds the distinction of being the automaker’s entry-level crossover. While it’s not as elaborate as some of its higher-priced siblings, the XT4 still offers plenty of style, luxury, and convenience.

The 2022 Cadillac XT4 is available at three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport.

Looking for Luxury? Why buy a Cadillac

Exterior

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac XT4 gained a handful of exterior updates for the latest model year. Luxury and Sport models now come standard with a power liftgate, while the Premium Luxury and Sport models now boast fog-fighting, glare-reducing heated, power auto-dimming exterior mirrors. On top of that, the latest XT4 is available in two new exterior paint colors: Wave Metallic and Infrared Tintcoat.

Interior

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Befitting of the Cadillac brand, the XT4 provides plenty of luxury features. You can opt for available luxuries including heated rear outboard seats, heated and ventilated lumbar-massaging front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Aside from its interior comforts, the XT4 offers five seats and 22.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. For more storage space, your can flatten the backseat for 48.9 cubic feet of room.

While the XT4 isn’t exactly the most spacious model, it offers plenty of modern connectivity features. Every trim comes standard with an 8-inch Cadillac user experience infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a Bose seven-speaker audio system. Available upgrades include a 13-speaker Bose audio system and built-in navigation.

Powertrain

When it comes to engines, the 2022 Cadillac XT4 solely offers the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, which offers 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission and offers a towing capacity of 2,500 pounds. The Sport trim level offers the Active Sport Suspension trim, which provides a smoother, more athletic ride.

Safety

Every 2022 Cadillac XT4 comes standard with a bundle of active safety technologies. These features include Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, the Safety Alert Seat, and Rear Park Assist to make maneuvering easier.

Upgrading to the Sport or Premium Luxury model brings additional safety tech. These trims offer standard Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, along with available Reverse Automatic Braking, Blind Zone Alert, and HD Surround Vision.

Want to know more about the XT4? Check out how it stacks up against its GM cousin, the Buick Encore.