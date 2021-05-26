No Comments

2022 Cadillac XT5 Gains Brembo Brake Package

Photo: Cadillac

For the 2022 model year, you’ll be able to add some extra stopping power to your Cadillac XT5. Here’s what the newly available Brembo Brake Package will add to this classy crossover.

What’s in the Brembo Brake Package?

The Brembo Brake Package will fix the Cadillac XT5 up with Brembo performance front brakes, along with red brake calipers for both the front and rear. These are the same features you can add to the XT6, which also recently gained the Brembo Brake Package.

And much like with the XT6, you’ll only be able to opt for this package on the Sport trim level — so fans of the Luxury and Premium Luxury models are out of luck.

The Cadillac XT5 Sport trim boasts other exclusive standard and available features, including its eye-catching 20-inch 12-spoke Pearl Nickel finish alloy wheels and Gloss Black accents on its window surrounds, grille, and roof rails. And unlike its Luxury and Premium Luxury siblings, the Sport model comes standard with a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 dynamo, which channels 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission. It’s also equipped with the exclusive Performance Suspension system, an upgraded chassis damping control system, and the Sport Control All-Wheel Drive System.

What we know so far about the 2022 Cadillac XT5

Currently, details on the 2022 Cadillac XT5 are far and few between. We know it’ll be the last model year of the nameplate’s current generation, so we aren’t expecting any earth-shattering revamps to happen before then. However, we do know that Cadillac plans on trimming two paint options — Shadow Metallic and Garnet Metallic — from the XT5’s exterior color palette.

The next-gen 2023 model is expected to be built upon the C1 vehicle platform and boast the Global B electrical system, which will enable it to feature GM Super Cruise. However, the advanced driver-assist technology hasn’t been confirmed for the model just yet — it’s just a possibility given the model’s new architecture.