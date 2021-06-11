No Comments

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Production Set for September

A refreshed version of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 will arrive this fall

Photo: Chevrolet

After delays caused by the global microchip shortage, General Motors has finally scheduled production for the refreshed — and eagerly anticipated — 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup.

According to GM Authority, production on GM’s bestselling truck will launch Sept. 20 for regular cab and crew cab models. Double cab variants will go into production beginning Sept. 27. The 2022 Silverado 1500 should start showing up at dealerships shortly thereafter.

The larger 2022 Chevrolet Silverado HD will start production in July. This truck won’t be refreshed, but it is getting a few new features like the six-function Multi-Flex Tailgate.

Details on the Silverado 1500 refresh

The 2022 Silverado 1500 is expected to receive a fairly extensive list of interior, exterior, and trim-level changes as part of its refresh.

On the exterior, the Silverado should receive new front and rear fascia designs, new wheel options, and additional paint colors to choose from.

On the inside, the Silverado’s cockpit will be thoroughly overhauled. The dash, center stack, and center console are in line for new designs, and the transmission will operate via push-button gear selector instead of a column shifter.

Photo: Chevrolet

New technologies for the Silverado are likely to include revised electrical platform architecture, Google-based infotainment features, an optional digital instrument cluster, and the Super Cruise hands-free driving system.

Some reports indicate that the Silverado may be discontinuing its 4.3-liter V6 engine, one of its 5.3-liter V8 engines, and its six-speed automatic transmission. However, this hasn’t been officially confirmed. The Silverado could also arrive with boosted payload and towing capabilities.

We do know that the Silverado trim lineup will include the ZR2, an all-new variant designed for off-roading. Details are sparse so far on how this model will be equipped.

For more updates on the 2022 Silverado 1500 and other new Chevrolet models, check back soon at The News Wheel.