2022 Chevy Bolt EUV Lights Up Night With Signature Design

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV lights

Photo: Chevrolet

The upcoming electric crossover from Chevrolet, the 2022 Bolt EUV, not only uses advanced tech and an eco-friendly powertrain to set itself apart in the crossover segment. It also uses a sleek design led by signature lighting. The sequential front turn signal and LED daytime running lights are cased in a thin strip. In the rear of the 2022 Bolt EUV “Bolt EUV” black badges are connected. Below the light strip lies the EUV’s headlights.

There are two 2022 Bolt models, the EV and EUV. The 2022 Bolt EV retains its sporty, hatchback-style while the 2022 Bolt EUV, a crossover, delivers a larger silhouette for drivers who prefer more cargo and interior space. Rumors are that the EUV will also boast a roof rack, perfect for road trip or adventure gear like skis or bikes.

According to Car and Driver writer Connor Hoffman, although Chevrolet hasn’t revealed the look of the lights on the hatchback Bolt EV yet, it’s a realistic leap they’ll resemble the signature design of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV will feature Super Cruise, the self-driving technology from General Motors. The Super Cruise system from GM leads the industry as the first true-hands free driver assistance technology. The available technology can be engaged on highways that are compatible with hands-free driving technologies. The 2022 Bolt EUV will be the first non-Cadillac model and the first electric Chevy model to sport the system. By 2023, though, GM plans to equip 22 models with Super Cruise.

Super Cruise utilizes radar sensors, data pulled from several cameras, and 200,000 miles of mapped roads allowing you to relinquish driving responsibilities. Steering, braking, and acceleration as well as your following distance are monitored by the system. Although your drive is “hands-free,” the system only works if you stay focused on the road.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV will hit the production line next summer.