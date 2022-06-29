No Comments

2022 EV6 Wins WardsAuto 10 Best Interiors & UX Award

Photo: Kia

The all-new, all-electric Kia EV6 has finally arrived. The inspiring new Kia SUV is already making a name for itself in the industry, having been named a winner of a Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award.

Eco-Friendly Lineup: Meet all of the hybrid and electric Kia vehicles available today

When Kia introduced the Seltos SUV to the world, it also won this award. It seems like Kia knows what it’s doing when it comes to crafting a thoughtful interior. Drew Winter, WardsAuto editor and judge, praised the EV6 by saying, “The Kia EV6 is a solid overall value, with a stylish and sporty interior and highly innovative morphing controls that save space and reduce clutter. That, plus its very spacious and comfortable cabin and top-notch materials, put the EV6 firmly on our 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list.”

To name the 10 winners of the Interior & UX awards, the WardsAuto team evaluated any brand-new or heavily redesigned interiors and in-vehicle technology. This included updates from all brands and segments, making the win even more prestigious for the EV6. The judges looked at a variety of factors, including displays and controls, advanced driver-assist systems, value, design and aesthetics, fit-and-finish, connectivity and infotainment, materials, and comfort.

That’s nearly 25 inches of screen space for vehicle details and infotainment

Photo: Kia

“We are honored to receive this award for the EV6, which represents an important step toward Kia’s transformative ‘Plan S’ global electrification strategy,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. “The EV6’s modern, bold design elements and interior solutions thoughtfully integrated with intuitive technology reinforce Kia’s future-forward vision for electric vehicles.”

The new EV6 comes with a wealth of standard features, right from the start. This includes helpful tech like a wireless phone charger, up to five USB ports throughout the cabin, smartphone connectivity, and expansive dual 12.3-inch panoramic connectivity displays. When it comes to comfort, a power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support is standard as is dual-zone automatic climate control.

The 2022 Kia EV6 starts at $40,900 with a potential $7,500 Federal Tax Credit, bringing the possible starting price down to $33,400. It is available at five trim levels and offers rear-wheel drive as well as electronic all-wheel drive.