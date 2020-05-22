No Comments

2022 GMC Hummer EV Will Have Open-Air Design

The GMC Hummer EV’s removable roof opens up a whole world of possibilities

Photo: General Motors

Excited for the upcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV? You know have one more reason to anticipate it: removable roof panels.

The 2022 @GMC Hummer EV pickup has been teased again, this time showing off the electric truck's removable roof panels https://t.co/2tdrsqooVq pic.twitter.com/CtfdGM9EpM — Roadshow (@roadshow) May 20, 2020

Removable roof panels

Per Car and Driver, the new Hummer has four roof panels and a front T-bar that you can take off for open-air driving. And it’s easy enough to remove on your own instead of asking someone else for assistance. So, you can feel more in touch with nature whether you’re driving solo or with friends.

Now, the Jeep Wrangler won’t be the only option for outdoor enthusiasts and off-roaders who prefer to go topless while driving. And with the Hummer EV’s more imposing facade and electric powertrain, it’s likely that GM will steal some of Jeep’s fan base when this exciting model rolls off the assembly line.

More details about the 2022 Hummer EV

Per GMC’s website, the Hummer EV is currently scheduled to debut in Fall 2021. Until then, we’ll have to hold tight for the brand to release more details about the model, since it had to cancel the reveal scheduled for May 20, due to pandemic-related production delays.

We do know a few things about the Hummer EV, though. GMC confirms that the new model will have the ability to go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3 seconds. This bad boy will also churn out a stunning dose of horsepower and torque — up to 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque, to be exact.

Millennials are the target market for the Hummer EV, rather than baby boomers. 62 percent of millennials said they were excited about the model when they saw the TV spot during this year’s Super Bowl. Only 54 percent of baby boomers who saw the ad expressed this sentiment.

Watch the teaser for the Hummer EV below as we all wait to learn more about this model’s amenities and technologies. And distract yourself from anticipation by checking out the three new packages available on the GMC Yukon Denali.

