2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Endures Final Testing in New Video

The 2022 Outlander undergoing testing

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi first introduced the current generation of the Outlander back in 2014, and it will finally introduce the next generation of the SUV in February. In anticipation of this debut, Mitsubishi has released footage of the new 2022 Outlander enduring its final testing on and off the road.

What did the testing entail?

The 2022 Outlander moving through the mud

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The new Outlander will feature an updated Super All-Wheel Control system to provide more traction and stability during the drive. To ensure this system will be ready to handle a variety of different challenges, Mitsubishi made its final calibrations to the system while testing the 2022 Outlander in harsh weather and rough road conditions.

In the automaker’s new video, you can see the Outlander maneuver on a muddy path, drive through water, make a sharp turn in the snow, and hit the pavement. You can check out this video below.

New features to expect

Mitsubishi is still keeping much about the 2022 Outlander under wraps until it makes its debut, but the automaker has revealed a few additional details about the model. When designing the new Outlander, the automaker followed the “I-Fu-Do-Do” product concept to convey a sense of authenticity with the SUV. The 2022 Outlander will be the largest generation yet, which means that it will likely still come with a third-row seat as well as provide more legroom to passengers.

Mitsubishi also took inspiration from its off-road-capable Montero/Pajero SUV and improved the performance and maneuverability of the Outlander. To do so, the automaker not only updated the Super All-Wheel Control technology but also created a new drive mode selector that will better handle inclement weather.

Mitsubishi will officially debut the all-new 2022 Outlander during a livestream on Feb. 16, and it will head to U.S. dealerships later in the year.