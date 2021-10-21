No Comments

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Is Wards 10 Best Interiors Winner

The 2022 Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has earned a spot on the 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors list. This is the first time the WardsAuto judges have named a Mitsubishi model a winner on this list.

Why did the judges choose the Outlander?

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The redesigned Outlander can seat up to seven passengers and hold 11.7 cubic feet of cargo volume. With both rear rows folded down, the cargo space increases to 79.7 cubic feet. WardsAuto judges tested an Outlander equipped with the SEL Touring Package. This gave the interior a power panoramic sunroof, black and tan synthetic leather door inserts, diamond-pattern quilting on the seats, and burnt orange stitching throughout.

The midsize SUV also comes with LED front door accents, a machined aluminum shift panel, and a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel. Judge Drew Winter said, “The rich colors and textures look like they belong in a much more expensive vehicle.”

The 2022 Outlander comes standard with a 7-inch multi-information display and an 8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio system. The top-of-the-line SEL trim instead features a large 12.3-inch full digital driver display and a 9-inch Navigation system with Smartphone-link Display Audio. The latter system has Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. The WardsAuto judges also tested a model with an optional Head-Up Display and noted that this tech is not always available for other similar-priced SUVs.

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2022 Outlander has a number of standard safety features too. These include Hill Start Assist, Automatic High Beam, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist, and more. The judges especially appreciated the brake assist feature since it prevented them from getting in a rear-end collision.

Judge Winter said, “In terms of the interior being able to sell the vehicle, this interior stands above every other car on the list.”

With its first Wards 10 Best Interiors trophy under its belt, Mitsubishi has clearly made some significant improvements to the Outlander. Hopefully, the automaker will give similar upgrades to its other models moving forward.