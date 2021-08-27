No Comments

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Will Race in 2021 Rebelle Rally

The 2022 Outlander for the 2021 Rebelle Rally

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi has announced that it will enter the new 2022 Outlander in the 2021 Rebelle Rally. The automaker will once again partner with military veterans charity Record the Journey for the event in October.

How has Mitsubishi performed in past events?

Record The Journey in the 2020 Rebelle Rally

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi and Record the Journey first joined together for the 2019 Rebelle Rally. Record the Journey is a nonprofit that works to help military veterans return to civilian life. U.S. Air Force veteran Karah Behrend was the first-ever adaptive athlete in the event and drove the Eclipse Cross to second place in the CUV class.

Last year, the Record the Journey team raced in an Outlander PHEV, which was the first PHEV to compete in the all-women’s off-road navigational competition. They took third place in their class.

What does Mitsubishi have planned for 2021?

The Pajero in the 2001 Dakar Rally

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Mitsubishi Motors North America and the 20th anniversary of Jutta Kleinschmidt’s historic win in the Dakar Rally. She was the only woman to win the race, and she did so in a Mitsubishi Pajero, known as a Montero in the U.S. Mitsubishi has won a total of 12 Dakar Rally races, which is the most of any automaker. Seven of those were consecutive, beginning with Kleinschmidt in 2001.

The 2022 Outlander for the 2021 Rebelle Rally

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

To celebrate her accomplishment, Record the Journey will be racing the 2021 Rebelle Rally in a 2022 Outlander that has a special paint scheme inspired by the winning Pajero. This Pajero also ultimately led to the creation of the Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel-drive system and other features of the new Outlander.

The 2021 Rebelle Rally will take place Oct. 7-16. Competitors will drive over 2,000 kilometers from Nevada to Southern California. We at The News Wheel will be sure to let you know how Record the Journey performs in the race.