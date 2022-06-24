No Comments

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Looks Like a (Sand)Blast

You can take the Sandblast part of the name pretty literally in this beast

Photo: Stellantis

Take the current reigning and defending quickest, fastest, and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck on the planet Earth. Add a fresh new color and some fancy bells and whistles. What’ve ya got? Why, the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast.

Ram doesn’t add a whole lot to the TRX formula with the Sandblast — but when you’ve got a truck that makes 702 horsepower and goes 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, you don’t really have to do a whole lot of improving.

The highlight here, as the name might suggest, is an exclusive Mojave Sand exterior with graphics. Like dessert-running? This oughta be right up your alley.

Perfect Fred Schneider voice: It’ll be a Sandblaaaaaast

Photo: Stellantis

“Our customers want to stand out from the crowd, and the new Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition allows them to do just that while offering the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, and technology,” said Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr.

“We’re constantly expanding and exploring new ideas to meet the needs and fuel the imagination of our passionate customers, and this is the latest example of how Ram trucks deliver features that will continue to win over more and more buyers,” Koval added.

Ram TRX Sandblast offers tons of upgrades

Soon…

Photo: Stellantis

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast includes the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, which offers high-end features like a 19-speaker Harman Kardon® premium sound system, heated steering wheel and second-row seats, and a heads-up display. Adding that to the 2022 Ram TRX bumps the price up to $90,980 before fees.

So what do you get for the extra $7,305 in addition to the unique exterior color and graphics? How do 18-inch black beadlock-capable wheels, carbon-fiber accents and Light Frost accent stitching in the cabin, and a dual-pane panoramic moonroof sound?

The end result is a truck that’s just a skosh over $100,000 with destination fees. But, again, you’re getting a truck that’s got a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires, and a Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shock system, and can you really put a price on fun? Not if you can afford a $100,000 pickup, for sure.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast should be blasting out to dealerships this summer. Don’t forget your sunscreen, folks.