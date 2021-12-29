No Comments

2022 Subaru BRZ Overview

Photo: Subaru

The all-new 2022 Subaru BRZ begins its second generation with a new look, better handling, and greater power output.

The 2022 Subaru BRZ offers two distinct trim levels: Premium and Limited. It comes standard with rear-wheel drive.

Exterior

Photo: Subaru

Photo: Subaru

Photo: Subaru

With an impressive power-to-weight ratio and aerodynamic design, the Subaru engineering team didn’t cut any corners with the BRZ. It’s about an inch longer and a half-inch lower to the ground than its predecessor. It also boasts a narrower greenhouse, a lower grille, and fender flares that are meant to evoke the look of vintage racecars. It also sports a dual exhaust system and a ducktail rear spoiler.

Interior

Photo: Subaru

Photo: Subaru

Photo: Subaru

While the Subaru BRZ is built more for athleticism than comfort, it still boasts a well-designed interior. Its 7-inch digital dashboard features a digital speedometer, a tachometer, and a customizable gauge that can display your choice of a g-meter, amps, water temperature, or other stats. It also features low seats with better sightlines than its predecessors, along with eye-catching rear contrast stitching and folding rear seats.

Powertrain and performance

While Subaru is better known for its capable wagons and SUVs, the BRZ proves that the automaker is more than capable of delivering a fun sport coupe. With its refreshed 2.4-liter direct-injection Subaru Boxer engine paired to a fully synchronized six-speed manual transmission, it offers 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque.

The BRZ’s updated design gives it a 50 percent increase in torsional stiffness, a lower center of gravity, and the new Sport mode for a more spirited ride. It even comes standard with a Torsen limited-slip rear differential.

Safety and technology

Like its stablemates, the Subaru BRZ comes standard with the Subaru Starlink infotainment system, accessible through an 8-inch infotainment touch screen. It features standard smartphone compatibility and Bluetooth connectivity. If you choose to equip your BRZ with an automatic transmission, it’ll come standard with Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. This safety suite includes Pre-collision Braking, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Sway Warning.

