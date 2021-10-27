No Comments

2022 Volkswagen Taos Overview

Photo: Volkswagen

Along with being the newest model in the Volkswagen lineup, the Taos is also the smallest SUV available from the German automaker. However, VW has marketed the compact crossover as fun to drive thanks to its turbocharged engine and advanced interior.

Dare to Compare: See how the Volkswagen Tiguan stacks up against the Nissan Rogue

Exterior

On the outside, the 2022 Taos is unmistakably a Volkswagen. The square exterior of the SUV is accented by angular lines and is available in five calm colors: Dusk Blue Metallic, Platinum Gray Metallic, Pyrite Silver Metallic, Deep Black Pearl, and Pure White. You also have some customization with the wheels, with the standard being 17-inch alloy or you can upgrade to 18-inch alloy or 18-inch black alloy. Other exterior elements that you can choose to add include black or silver roof rails, rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated side mirrors, heated windshield washer nozzles, and an Adaptive Front-lighting System.

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen

Interior

The interior of the new Taos has been introduced with a design that is both functional and stylish. Cloth seating is standard but you can choose the Taos SE for CloudTex seating or the Taos SEL for leather seats. An eight-way power driver’s seat with lumbar support isn’t available until the second SE trim, so you’ll have to settle for a six-way manual seat on the Taos base trim. Many of the more premium features are also excluded from the base trim, including heated front seats, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The same can be said for the technology amenities in the Taos’ cabin. Features like wireless charging, SiriusXM, remote start, a rear USB-C charging port, BeatsAudio, and an 8-inch touch-screen display are all available beyond the base S trim. Standard tech features include Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touch screen, two USB-c ports in the front, and App-Connect.

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen

Photo: Volkswagen

Performance

Power across the Taos’ three trims is the same thanks to a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that’s paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. You can expect to get up to 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque with this powertrain. And even though it’s an SUV, the Taos can get up to 28 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway. All models are equipped with standard front-wheel drive, but you can upgrade to the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system that distributes power to the wheels as needed when you’re traversing various terrain. With the AWD system, you also get four drive modes: Snow Mode, On-Road Mode, Off-Road Mode, and Off-Road Custom Mode.

Safety

If you’re looking for an SUV with a long list of standard driver-assist features, the 2022 Taos may not be for you. To get features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Pedestrian Monitoring, Blind Spot Monitor, High Beam Control, or Dynamic Road Sign Display, you’ll have to add the IQ.DRIVE Package on the S trim (which is automatically combined with a convenience package) for $995. The price goes down to $895 on the Taos SE trim. It’s not until the top SEL trim that you get any of these driver-assist systems as standard.