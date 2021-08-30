No Comments

[DETAILS] VW Announces Pricing for Updated 2022 Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan made its debut in 2007 and has been a solid SUV option in the German automaker’s lineup. Now in its second generation, the Tiguan received a minor facelift in 2020 and has gotten even more enhancements for the 2022 model.

What’s new on the 2022 VW Tiguan?

The first thing you’ll notice that’s new on the Tiguan is its exterior. The VW SUV has a revised front end, new LED lighting, four new wheel designs, and optional updated R-Line elements. You can choose from eight colors for the 2022 Tiguan’s exterior while two new interior options have been added: Cinnamon leatherette and Noisette leather.

Also new in its cabin is a standard 8-inch display as well as VW Car-Net with in-car Wi-Fi capability. Heated front seating is standard, but you’ll have to upgrade for a heated steering wheel or ventilated front seats. As with most vehicles, you can add other available features like the Fender premium audio system, 15-color ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

The IQ.DRIVE driver-assist suite of safety tech is standard on all but the base trim of the new Tiguan. This includes the typical systems like a Blind Spot Monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Assist, and Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Monitoring. You can also add other systems (for a price) like high beam control, Park Assist, and Dynamic Road Sign Recognition.

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan will be available at four trim levels: S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line. Its starting MSRP is $25,995, which is just $750 more than the 2021 model. You can expect to see this new SUV in dealerships in the third quarter of this year.