What We Know About the New 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV

Chevrolet recently unveiled new information about the upcoming 2022 Bolt EUV at the General Motors EV Day press event. The electric crossover will be a spacious and versatile new option for city driving.

Attributes of the Bolt EUV

The 2022 Bolt EUV will essentially be a roomier version of the 2020 Bolt EV. The Bolt EUV will be built on the same BEV2 platform, but it will be about 3 inches longer to have added cargo space and second-row legroom. With its extra length, the new Bolt EUV will also be slightly heavier and have a shorter range than the EPA-estimated 259 miles of range for the Bolt EV.

If you drive the Bolt EUV, you will enjoy quicker Level 2 charging, and you will be able to spend less time at a charging station and more time on the road. While the current Bolt EV utilizes a 7.2-kW system, the new Bolt EUV will feature an 11-kW charging inverter.

Inside the cabin of the Bolt EUV, there will be a modern dashboard well-suited to the crossover. You will have the option of adding a second-row sunroof to give the interior a more open-air feel. A hitch-mounted bike rack will also be available for the exterior, allowing you to free up space in the cargo area.

The crossover will also be the very first non-Cadillac model to offer the Super Cruise SAE Level 2 system, which will make for relaxing drives on highways. The Bolt EUV will be one of 22 GM vehicles to have Super Cruise by 2023.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV will not be replacing the Bolt EV but will rather be another option for eco-conscious drivers to choose from. The next Bolt EV model will launch by the end of 2020 with a potential redesign and charging system upgrade.