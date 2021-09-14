No Comments

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Reservations Open Saturday, Sept. 18

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Photo: Cadillac

Officially introduced to the public in April, the all-new Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle is slated to be a turning point in the American automaker’s history. The debut and subsequent production of the EV were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But after a long waiting period, reservations for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition will be available this Saturday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. EDT.

What is the Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition?

According to the Cadillac website, the 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition models will be equipped with rear-wheel drive only. That might be a bit of a deal-breaker for some, as all-wheel drive is a top priority for those in harsher climates. However, it seems like everything else that the Cadillac EV has been praised for will be included on the first set of production models. This includes the ability to achieve over 300 miles of full-charge range, available Super Cruise driver-assistance technology, and a 33-inch diagonal advanced LED display in the cabin that spans from the driver’s side to the center dash. According to Steve Carlisle, president of GM North America, the Lyriq will have a starting MSRP under $60,000.

When will the 2023 Lyriq arrive?

While there isn’t an exact date for when the Lyriq will be delivered, nor would I expect there to be, Cadillac’s page for the Lyriq shows initial availability in the first half of 2022. Granted, the “first half” is anywhere between January and June, so owners could technically get their new Cadillac EV on June 30. In fact, Cadillac vice president Rory Harvey announced that Lyriq production would begin in March 2022, making the end of June seem most likely for the EV’s arrival. But considering the electric model was initially slated to arrive in late 2022, Cadillac might be able to push production even quicker thanks to new digital design and engineering techniques.

If you want to get all of the most recent updates regarding the new Lyriq, you can sign up to receive emails on the Cadillac website. You can also add the reservation date and time to your Apple, Google, or Outlook calendar with the click of a button via the Lyriq page.