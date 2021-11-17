No Comments

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Overview

Photo: Cadillac

The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ boasts the honor of being the brand’s first all-electric vehicle. With unique styling and plenty of technology, the LYRIQ proves to be a promising first step towards Cadillac’s electrification goals.

Exterior

On the outside, the LYRIQ cuts a distinct figure with its illuminated Black Crystal shield, full-glass panoramic roof, and slimline LED lighting. It doesn’t boast much in the way of utility-oriented exterior features, but hey, you’re probably not buying an electric luxury SUV to tow a trailer or go off-roading.

Interior

On the inside, the Cadillac LYRIQ continues its streamlined, modern aesthetic. It boasts room for five passengers and 28 cubic feet behind the back row. Fold down the second-row seats for up to 60.8 cubic feet of cargo space. And in terms of comfort features, the LYRIQ doesn’t skimp. Its front seats boast heating, ventilation, and a lumbar massage feature.

Performance

The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ boasts 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of nearly instantaneous torque, along with a 50/50 weight distribution for a dynamic ride. On top of that, GM estimates that its Ultium battery pack will deliver over 300 miles of range on a single charge. It’s expected to charge up quickly, too. On a 240-volt home charging unit, it’s expected to recharge 52 miles of range for every hour it’s plugged in. It’s even faster on a public DC fast charger, where it’s expected to gain up to 76 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Safety

Cadillac certainly didn’t skimp on the LYRIQ’s driver-assist technology. It comes standard with Cadillac Smart System, which contains safety features common to many GM models, including Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Park Assist, and the Safety Alert Seat, among others. It also comes with HD Surround Vision, Blind Zone Steering Assist, and Reverse Automatic Braking to help prevent fender benders. And of course, it boasts Super Cruise, for hands-free driving on over 200,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada.

