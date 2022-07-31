No Comments

2023 Cadillac XT4 Overview

2023 Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

The XT4 is one of the newer SUVs in the Cadillac lineup, having made its debut as a 2019 model. Now in its fifth model year, the 2023 XT4 arrives with very few changes, as Cadillac is planning to refresh the vehicle in the near future.

Exterior

One of the minor changes for the 2023 Cadillac XT4 is available paint colors. Radiant Silver Metallic, Twilight Blue Metallic, and Infrared Tintcoat are making their exit. Meanwhile, Radiant Red Tintcoat and Argent Silver Metallic make their debut. That means there are now eight colors to choose from across the XT4 lineup.

Standard features for the 2023 XT4 Luxury (base trim) include 18-inch alloy wheels, black and satin aluminum trimming, heated and power-adjustable outside mirrors, full LED lighting, and a power liftgate. However, as you move to the Premium Luxury and Sport trims, you’ll find features like roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, a hands-free power liftgate, illuminating door handles, cornering lamps, and aerodynamic shutters.

2023 Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

Performance

Across the entire XT4 lineup is the same 2.0-liter turbo engine with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Combine, this powertrain creates 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy comes in at 23 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models, with the option to upgrade to all-wheel drive.

Interior

Inside, the XT4 is just as luxurious as its exterior. Nothing has changed in the cabin, but as a Cadillac, you’ll find a wealth of premium amenities no matter which trim you choose. A power driver’s seat with power lumbar is standard, with additional settings available on higher trims. All models come with Active Noise Cancellation to create a serene interior.

To make things easier, a Driver Memory system for the seat, outside mirrors, and steering column is standard on the two upper trims and can save two separating settings. These models also come with exclusive features like ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a long list of available comfort and aesthetic items.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Technology

When it comes to tech, you can expect the norm with what Cadillac has provided in recent years. The Cadillac User Experience (CUE) is standard on all models and includes an 8-inch multi-touch color screen with voice recognition, Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected apps, and Teen Driver.

A 13-speaker Bose Centerpoint surround sound audio system is available across the lineup while a seven-speaker unbranded system is standard. Other tech highlights include second-row USB charge ports, OnStar, a SiriusXM radio trial, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability.

Safety

As you would expect with most modern vehicles, the 2023 XT4 is equipped with a variety of advanced driver-assist systems. Standard safety tech includes Forward Collision Alert, an HD rear vision camera, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Rear Park Assist.

While cruise control is standard on all models, an adaptive version is only an available feature on the Premium Luxury and Sport models. Other available safety features include Rear Pedestrian Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, HD Surround Vision, Front and Rear Park Assist, a Following Distance Indicator, and more.