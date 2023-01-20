No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re looking for a large SUV to meet your family’s needs, you’ve likely considered the 2023 Chevy Suburban. This commanding vehicle is not only spacious, but it also offers a ton of power if you need to tow a trailer.

What’s new for the 2023 Chevy Suburban?

One of the most exciting new features for the 2023 Suburban is the availability of Super Cruise technology on Premier and High Country trims. This hands-free driver-assistance tech was not previously offered on the Suburban.

The Suburban also gets some aesthetic updates for 2023, including three new exterior colors: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Silver Sage Metallic. On LS, LT, RST, and Premier models, you can get an accessory black grille with “CHEVROLET” lettering on it.

Exterior

You can choose all kinds of exterior elements on your new Suburban thanks to its six trim offerings. The SUV sits on 17- to 22-inch wheels and can be painted in one of 10 exciting colors, including three new options for 2023.

Every model is equipped with full LED lighting from front to back as well as rain-sensing automatic windshield wipers, giving you ideal visibility behind the wheel. A manual liftgate is standard, but you can upgrade to a hands-free power liftgate by moving past the base LS trim to the LT.

For a sporty flair, the Suburban RST model comes with exclusive accents like black roof-mounted side rails, 22-inch bright machined High-Gloss Black painted wheels, and 22-inch all-season blackwall tires. The Suburban High Country model also offers unique exterior elements like a signature grille and sill plates.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

As the largest vehicle in the Chevy lineup, it should come as no surprise that the 2023 Suburban offers best-in-class max cargo volume (144.7 cubic feet) and generous room for second- and third-row passengers. In total, you’ll have room for either seven or eight passengers, depending on the seating configuration you choose (second-row captain’s chairs or second-row bench seat).

Other standard and available highlights of the Suburban’s interior include a Cargo Management System, remote start, six USB ports throughout the cabin, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front- and second-row seats, and memory settings for the driver.

Technology abounds in the Suburban’s interior, too. The SUV is equipped with the Chevrolet infotainment system with a 10.2-inch diagonal color touch screen on LT models and above. These models also come with Google built-in compatibility while all trims offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can also upgrade for a wireless phone charger to limit cord usage up front. When it comes to music, the best options are the available Bose 9- and 10-speaker systems, with the latter offering CenterPoint surround technology.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance

The standard engine on the new Suburban is a 5.3-liter V8 that delivers 335 horsepower, 383 lb-ft of torque, and a towing capacity of 7,400 pounds. Moving up to the Suburban RST gives you the option of a 6.2-liter V8 engine. This pushes out an impressive 420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque, and a max towing capacity of 7,800 pounds.

Safety

Every new 2023 Suburban comes with Chevy Safety Assist, a suite of driver-assist tech. This includes helpful things like Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam® High Beam Assist.

If you want even more peace of mind, opt for available features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, HD Surround Vision, Safety Alert Seat, and OnStar Safety & Security.