2023 Chevy Traverse Overview

2023 Chevy Traverse

Photo: Chevrolet

In the Chevy SUV lineup, the Traverse firmly sits in the middle in regards to size, leaning closer to the larger Tahoe and Suburban. The 2023 Traverse arrives with only a couple of changes, leaving the popular model to be refreshed in future years.

Exterior

On the outside, the 2023 Traverse is available in two news colors: Sterling Gray Metallic and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Standard features for the Traverse include 18-inch wheels, heated and power-adjustable outside mirrors, full LED lighting, and a manual liftgate. As you move through the other five trim levels, you’ll find standard and available highlights like a hands-free, power programmable liftgate; black bowtie emblems, chrome detailing, roof rails, and large 20-inch wheels.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance

Powering the 2023 Traverse is a 3.6-liter V6 engine, which is standard on all trims. This engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and delivers 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, but you can upgrade to all-wheel drive for extra control. As a larger SUV, the Traverse gets 18 mpg in the city, 27 mpg on the highway, and 21 mpg combined.

Interior

The interior of the 2023 Chevy Traverse is pretty barebones at the base trim. Standard interior amenities include manually adjustable front seats, eight-passenger seating, and carpeted floor mats. But as you move through the Traverse lineup, you’ll come across a handful of convenient and comfortable features like leather-appointed seats, wireless device charging, all-weather floor mats, a power third row, memory settings, and heated seats, among others.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Technology

When it comes to tech, the standard infotainment system is the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with a 7-inch color touch screen. That screen increases to 8 inches on higher trims. Other standard tech includes OnStar, a SiriusXM trial subscription, USB ports in all rows, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and Teen Driver. If music is your top priority, a Bose 10-speaker audio system is standard on the Traverse RS model.

Safety

As mentioned, Teen Driver is standard on all Traverse models. Other standard safety tech includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and a rear vision camera. Available safety tech that becomes standard on various trims includes helpful things like Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and HD Surround Vision.