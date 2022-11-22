No Comments

2023 GMC Terrain Overview

The 2023 GMC Terrain is a family vehicle that offers upscale comfort and practical capabilities. Inside this small SUV, you’ll find amenities that make your daily commute easier, along with enough cargo space and versatile features to help you manage whatever life throws your way.

The 2023 GMC Terrain is offered at four trim levels: SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali. For a more confident ride, opt for all-wheel drive.

Exterior

The 2023 GMC greets the latest model year with a few new exterior colors: Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Deep Bronze Metallic. You can also add a custom twist to the Terrain by choosing the Elevation Edition. This special model adds blacked-out exterior accents, a unique grille, custom wheels, and red GMC badges. You can also enhance your ride with the available SkyScape Sunroof, offered at the base trim level and onwards.

Interior

On the inside, the 2023 Terrain offers five seats and a maximum cargo capacity of 63.3 cubic feet. Thanks to its folding front passenger seat, it can accommodate items up to 8 feet long. It also offers plenty of tech tools — every model comes equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility, a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and a Bose® premium seven-speaker audio system.

Powertrain

Every 2023 Terrain comes equipped with a 1.5-liter engine that provides 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque while earning up to 29 mpg on the highway. As this engine makes efficiency a priority, its towing capacity maxes out at just 1,500 pounds. However, this is enough power to tow a small boat or a lightweight trailer full of home improvement supplies. You can also make your Terrain a bit more capable with available all-wheel drive and the Traction Select System, which includes Snow Mode and Tow/Haul mode.



Safety

Like other SUVs in the GMC lineup, the latest model of the Terrain comes equipped with the GMC Pro Safety suite of technologies. This advanced bundle of features includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, the Following Distance Indicator, and Intellibeam® automatic headlamps. If you want more than these six smart features, you can opt for GMC Pro Safety Plus. It adds Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Park Assist to the Terrain’s roster of driver-assist tools. Plus, the Denali trim offers more reassurance with available Automatic Parking Assist and HD Surround Vision.

