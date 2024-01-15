 Added on January 15, 2024  Ben Parker   , ,


2023 Kia Awards Roundup: See What Vehicles Took Home Top Accolades

Close up photo of a red 2022 Kia Stinger logo on its hood
Photo: Kia

Kia is no stranger to winning awards and being named to various prestigious lists. The brand and its models have won various accolades for being efficient, stylish, and spacious — among many other criteria. Here’s a breakdown of everything that Kia and its models won in the 2023 calendar year!

Kia

  • J.D. Power Top Mass Market Brand, Vehicle Dependability Study
  • 2023 TIME100 List of Most Influential Companies
  • U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best SUV Brand
  • Most Innovative Vehicle Brand – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
  • Best SUV Lineup – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
2023 Kia Carnival
2023 Kia Carnival
Photo: Kia

Carnival

  • Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, Minivans
  • J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Award – Minivan
  • 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards – Best Minivan
2023 Kia EV6 GT
2023 Kia EV6 GT
Photo: Kia

EV6

  • 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year
  • 2023 Indian Car of the Year – Green Car Award
  • 2023 Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
  • 2023 Driver’s Choice Best EV
  • 2023 Driver’s Choice Best of the Year
  • Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
  • U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for Families – Best Electric Vehicle
  • U.S. News 2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Car Award – Best Electric Vehicle
  • World Car Awards – 2023 World Performance Car
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Safety, Electric SUVs
  • SlashGear Best Cars of 2023
  • Cars.com 2023 Car Seat Fit Report Card – Straight A’s
  • TIME Best Inventions of 2023
  • Road & Track 2024 Performance EV of the Year
  • Consumer Guide Best Buy – category
2024 Kia EV9
2024 Kia EV9
Photo: Kia

EV9

  • German Car of the Year 2024 – Luxury Category
  • Best SUV Interior – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
  • Best Premium SUV – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
  • 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalist
  • Car and Driver 2024 10Best Trucks and SUVs
  • 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award
  • Popular Science “50 Greatest Innovations of 2023”
2023 Kia Forte
2023 Kia Forte
Photo: Kia

Forte

  • Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Value, Compact Cars
  • J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Award – Compact Car
2023 Kia K5
2023 Kia K5
Photo: Kia

K5

  • U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for the Money – Best Midsize Car
  • Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
  • U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for Families – Best Midsize Car
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, Midsize Cars
  • U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for Teens
2023 Kia Niro Pack Lineup
2023 Kia Niro Family
Photo: Kia

Niro EV

  • 2023 World Car Awards – Finalist
  • Cars.com Top Pick: Commuter EV
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Value, Electric SUVs

Niro Hybrid

  • Cars.com Best Car of 2023
  • Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
  • 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year Award – Supreme Winner
  • U.S. News 2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Car Award – Best Hybrid SUV

Niro PHEV

  • Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report
  • Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
  • Red Dot Award for Product Design
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Value, Plug-in Hybrid SUVs
2023 Kia Rio
2023 Kia Rio
Photo: Kia

Rio

  • U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for the Money – Best Subcompact Car
  • Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report
  • 2023 Vincentric Best Value in America – Subcompact
  • Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
  • Vincentric 2023 Best Fleet Value in America
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Technology, Subcompact Cars
  • J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Award – Small Car
2023 Kia Rio 5-Door
2023 Kia Rio 5-Door
Photo: Kia

Rio 5-Door

  • Vincentric 2023 Best Fleet Value in America
2023 Kia Seltos
2023 Kia Seltos
Photo: Kia

Seltos

  • Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report
  • Cars.com 2023 Affordable SUV Challenge Winner
  • Most Improved Vehicle – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
  • Best Small SUV – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
2023 Kia Sorento Family Lineup
2023 Kia Sorento Family
Photo: Kia

Sorento

  • Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award

Sorento Hybrid

  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Handling, Hybrid SUVs

Sorento PHEV

  • 2023 Vincentric Best Value in America – Mid-Size SUV
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Features, Plug-in Hybrid SUVs
2023 Kia Soul
2023 Kia Soul
Photo: Kia

Soul

  • Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, 2-Row SUVs
  • Consumer Guide Best Buy
A white 2023 Kia Sportage SX and green 2023 Kia Sportage X-Pro are parked in front of Kia headquarters
2023 Kia Sportage
Photo: Kia

Sportage

  • 2023 AutoGuide Utility Vehicle of the Year
  • Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
  • Autotrader’s Best New Cars of 2023 – Compact SUV
  • Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Award
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, Compact SUVs
  • Best Two-Row SUV – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
  • 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Sportage Hybrid

  • Car Connection Best Car to Buy 2023 – Best Economy Car
  • 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV
  • U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for the Money – Best Hybrid SUV
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, Hybrid SUVs

Sportage PHEV

  • Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report
2023 Kia Stinger
2023 Kia Stinger
Photo: Kia

Stinger

  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, Luxury Cars under $75,000
  • J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Award – Midsize Premium Car
2023 Kia Telluride
2023 Kia Telluride
Photo: Kia

Telluride

  • Car Connection Best Car to Buy 2023 – Best Family Car
  • 2023 Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
  • 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award
  • Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
  • U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for Families – Best 3-Row SUV
  • Good Housekeeping Best Family Vehicles of 2023 – Best Mid-Size 3-Row SUV
  • Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, 3-Row SUVs
  • Midwest Automotive Media Association Favorite Family Vehicle
  • SlashGear Best Cars of 2023
  • Hispanic Motor Press Family Vehicle of the Year
  • Car and Driver 2024 10Best Trucks and SUVs
  • 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award
  • J.D. Power 2024 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award
  • Consumer Guide Best Buy