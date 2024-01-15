Added on January 15, 2024 Ben Parker Kia accolades , Kia Awards , Kia sales
2023 Kia Awards Roundup: See What Vehicles Took Home Top Accolades
Kia is no stranger to winning awards and being named to various prestigious lists. The brand and its models have won various accolades for being efficient, stylish, and spacious — among many other criteria. Here’s a breakdown of everything that Kia and its models won in the 2023 calendar year!
Kia
- J.D. Power Top Mass Market Brand, Vehicle Dependability Study
- 2023 TIME100 List of Most Influential Companies
- U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best SUV Brand
- Most Innovative Vehicle Brand – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
- Best SUV Lineup – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
Carnival
- Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, Minivans
- J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Award – Minivan
- 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards – Best Minivan
EV6
- 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year
- 2023 Indian Car of the Year – Green Car Award
- 2023 Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
- 2023 Driver’s Choice Best EV
- 2023 Driver’s Choice Best of the Year
- Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
- U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for Families – Best Electric Vehicle
- U.S. News 2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Car Award – Best Electric Vehicle
- World Car Awards – 2023 World Performance Car
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Safety, Electric SUVs
- SlashGear Best Cars of 2023
- Cars.com 2023 Car Seat Fit Report Card – Straight A’s
- TIME Best Inventions of 2023
- Road & Track 2024 Performance EV of the Year
- Consumer Guide Best Buy – category
EV9
- German Car of the Year 2024 – Luxury Category
- Best SUV Interior – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
- Best Premium SUV – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
- 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalist
- Car and Driver 2024 10Best Trucks and SUVs
- 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award
- Popular Science “50 Greatest Innovations of 2023”
Forte
- Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Value, Compact Cars
- J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Award – Compact Car
K5
- U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for the Money – Best Midsize Car
- Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
- U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for Families – Best Midsize Car
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, Midsize Cars
- U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for Teens
Niro EV
- 2023 World Car Awards – Finalist
- Cars.com Top Pick: Commuter EV
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Value, Electric SUVs
Niro Hybrid
- Cars.com Best Car of 2023
- Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
- 2023 Women’s World Car of the Year Award – Supreme Winner
- U.S. News 2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Car Award – Best Hybrid SUV
Niro PHEV
- Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report
- Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
- Red Dot Award for Product Design
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Value, Plug-in Hybrid SUVs
Rio
- U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for the Money – Best Subcompact Car
- Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report
- 2023 Vincentric Best Value in America – Subcompact
- Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
- Vincentric 2023 Best Fleet Value in America
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Technology, Subcompact Cars
- J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Award – Small Car
Rio 5-Door
- Vincentric 2023 Best Fleet Value in America
Seltos
- Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report
- Cars.com 2023 Affordable SUV Challenge Winner
- Most Improved Vehicle – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
- Best Small SUV – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
Sorento
- Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
Sorento Hybrid
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Handling, Hybrid SUVs
Sorento PHEV
- 2023 Vincentric Best Value in America – Mid-Size SUV
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best for Features, Plug-in Hybrid SUVs
Soul
- Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, 2-Row SUVs
- Consumer Guide Best Buy
Sportage
- 2023 AutoGuide Utility Vehicle of the Year
- Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
- Autotrader’s Best New Cars of 2023 – Compact SUV
- Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Award
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, Compact SUVs
- Best Two-Row SUV – 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards
- 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick+
Sportage Hybrid
- Car Connection Best Car to Buy 2023 – Best Economy Car
- 2023 Edmunds Top Rated SUV
- U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for the Money – Best Hybrid SUV
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, Hybrid SUVs
Sportage PHEV
- Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Cars Report
Stinger
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, Luxury Cars under $75,000
- J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Award – Midsize Premium Car
Telluride
- Car Connection Best Car to Buy 2023 – Best Family Car
- 2023 Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
- 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award
- Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Award
- U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for Families – Best 3-Row SUV
- Good Housekeeping Best Family Vehicles of 2023 – Best Mid-Size 3-Row SUV
- Money Magazine Best Autos of 2023 – Best Overall and Best Value, 3-Row SUVs
- Midwest Automotive Media Association Favorite Family Vehicle
- SlashGear Best Cars of 2023
- Hispanic Motor Press Family Vehicle of the Year
- Car and Driver 2024 10Best Trucks and SUVs
- 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award
- J.D. Power 2024 U.S. ALG Residual Value Award
- Consumer Guide Best Buy
Ben Parker