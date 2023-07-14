No Comments

2024 GMC Canyon Lineup Adds Bold AT4X AEV Edition

Photo: GMC

Off-road warriors, take note: The 2024 GMC Canyon lineup is adding a new special-edition model that takes the truck’s already considerable all-terrain capability to the next level. The Canyon AT4X AEV Edition builds on the AT4X trim with an extensive package of branded design elements and rugged upgrades from the off-road experts at American Expedition Vehicles.

Photo: GMC

AT4X AEV Edition features

To improve the Canyon AT4X’s off-road performance and handling, the AEV Edition comes with a 4.5-inch factory suspension lift — raising its total ground clearance to 12.2 inches. The truck’s front approach, breakover, and departure angles have all been improved as well. Other improvements include enlarged fender flares that allow for a wider track, AEV stamped-steel bumpers with heavy-duty recovery points, and five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates to protect the underbody.

The AT4X AEV Edition rides on AEV beadlock-capable Salta wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. Inside are three extra auxiliary control switches compatible with numerous off-roading accessories. The interior also showcases AEV-branded floor liners and head restraints.

Photo: GMC

Canyon AT4X features

Like the primary AT4X model, the AT4X AEV Edition comes equipped with a long list of adventure-worthy advanced features. Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear e-lockers, an enhanced Baja drive mode, and up to 10 available camera views allow for more daring off-road maneuvers, while the high-output turbo engine delivers a muscular 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. The interior displays an Obsidian Rush color scheme with Ceramic White accents, along with an 11.3-inch touch screen and 11-inch driver information center.

According to GMC, the 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition will be available to order later this year. For more information on the Canyon and other GMC models, check out our coverage here at The News Wheel.