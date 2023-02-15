No Comments

2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV Raises $500K for Charity

Photo: GMC

When the original Hummer H1 SUV debuted, it was anything but eco friendly — but GMC is shaking things up with its 2024 GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric SUV that surpasses its gas-powered predecessor on a number of fronts. To cement its status as an environmentally conscious model, GMC has auctioned off the very first 2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV and donated the proceeds to a conservation-focused charity called Tread Lightly!

Funding Tread Lightly!

The very first production unit of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV garnered $500,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction. Since Barrett-Jackson waived all fees associated with the sale, Tread Lightly! received the entirety of the proceeds.

Tread Lightly! aims to promote environmental stewardship and responsible outdoor recreation. The organization hosts a variety of programs including a project with the U.S. Forest Service that lead to the creation of RIDE ON Designated Routes for motor vehicle usage. The charity also offers children’s educational materials and the Restoration for Recreation™ program, which promotes biodiversity and conservation of wildlife.

Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC, expressed that his company is proud to support the charity and its mission to protect the planet. Matt Caldwell, Executive Director of Tread Lightly!, thanked both GMC and the Barrett-Jackson auction for its support, further stating that the funds will go a long way towards supporting trail restoration projects and educational programs.

Get to know the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 SUV

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV delivers a manufacturer-estimated830 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque. All of that power enables it to rocket from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. And despite being a spacious SUV, it’s nimble thanks to its Four-Wheel Steering and standard CrabWalk capabilities, which allow it to drive diagonally.

