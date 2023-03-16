No Comments

2024 GMC Sierra HD Overview

Photo: GMC

The all-new 2024 GMC Sierra HD boasts a newly updated diesel engine, a fresh design, and even a luxurious new trim level. Here’s a look at what this heavy-duty behemoth has to offer.

Exterior

The all-new 2024 GMC Sierra HD sports a bold new look, complete with an updated front bumper, new fascias, additional grille designs, and trim-specific accents. Customize your truck with a range of new 22-inch wheels and six new exterior colors: Sterling Metallic, Titanium Rush Metallic, Redwood Metallic, Meteorite Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Downpour Metallic. And on top of that, the latest Sierra HD also boasts animated exterior lighting, which play when you approach the vehicle, start the engine, or use the turn signal.

Interior

Inside, the Sierra HD retains its comfortable-yet-practical interior design, along with its spacious seating. The new Denali Ultimate trim level takes functional cabin to new heights with a wealth of luxury features and premium materials. Inside the Denali Ultimate, you’ll find open-pore Paldao wood, full-grain leather upholstery, 16-way power-adjustable massaging front seats, and a power sunroof. This new range-topping model even boasts a rear camera mirror, 15-inch-diagonal multicolor head-up display, and Denali Ultimate badging throughout the cabin.

Powertrain

The Sierra HD comes standard with a 6.6-liter gas-powered V8 that offers 401 horsepower and 464l lb-ft of torque. You can also opt for the newly upgraded Duramax turbo-diesel engine that now channels 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque through a 10-speed Allison transmission. With this engine under the hood, the Sierra HD now boasts best-in-class 2500 Crew Cab towing of up to 21,900 pounds, as well as a groundbreaking max 2500 towing capacity of 22,500when equipped with the new Max Tow Package. The 3500 HD model still maxes out at 36,000 pounds.

Safety

The latest model of this heavy-duty truck rolls off the assembly line with the Sierra HD Pro Safety suite. It includes the same six driver-assist features found on other GM models, including Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, IntelliBeam auto high beams, Lane Departure Warning, the Following Distance Indicator, and Front Pedestrian Braking, a new feature for 2024. You can also upgrade for addition safety tech, including Rear Cross Traffic and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert. And of course, the Sierra HD offers up to 14 camera views to help you maneuver your trailer and stay aware of your surroundings.

