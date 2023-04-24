No Comments

2024 GMC Sierra Lineup Expands Duramax Engine Availability

Photo: GMC

The GMC Sierra 1500 full-size truck lineup is welcoming several changes for the 2024 model year, including expanded engine availability and an array of new features.

AT4X trim now powered by Duramax

In the most important Sierra development for 2024, the luxurious off-road AT4X trim will now come standard with the second-generation 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-Diesel engine. This popular engine option was upgraded for the 2023 model year with new pistons and fuel injectors, a retuned turbo compressor, and a boosted 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque.

“The 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine has long been a favorite of Sierra light duty owners,” said GMC marketing manager Will Mellon. “Since the launch of the refined Duramax for the 2023 model year, around 20% of all Sierra 1500s sold have come with the engine, and we expect its addition to the AT4X trim to take mix even higher.”

Sierra AT4X models equipped with the Duramax engine will be available starting this summer. AT4X also boasts full-grain seats and ash wood trim, high-end all-terrain features like e-locking differentials and Multimatic DSSV dampers, and available AEV equipment for extra-rugged performance.

Photo: GMC

Other Sierra changes for 2024

The Sierra lineup gains two new exterior paint options for 2024: Thunderstorm Gray and Downpour Metallic. Two new alloy wheel designs are available as well. SLT and above trims can now be equipped with an active exhaust system that lets drivers control the noise level. And the Sierra’s most premium trims — AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate — add new power-retractable assist steps.

In addition, the Sierra’s standard engine option for Pro, SLE, and Elevation models has a new name. The 2.7-liter Turbo High-Output engine is now called the TurboMax. Its actual specs will remain the same: 310 horsepower, 430 lb-ft of torque, and 9,500 pounds of max towing.

