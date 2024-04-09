2025 Subaru Forester Pricing and Availability Details
The Forester has been a vital part of the Subaru lineup since 1997. It’s often the go-to SUV for those wanting a bit more height than other popular options like the Outback or Crosstrek. Back in November, Subaru debuted the 2025 Forester and we’ve got all the details — including the recently announced pricing for the new version of the Subaru SUV.
2025 Subaru Forester Pricing
At the time of writing, the 2025 Subaru Forester will be available at five trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring. Rather than announcing the 2025 Forester Wilderness, Subaru plans to continue selling the 2024 version of the SUV at the same starting price of $34,920, sitting between the Sport and Limited trims.
All 2025 models will see a price increase year over year. Here’s how pricing breaks down for each trim compared to last year:
- 2025 Forester Base: $29,695
- 2024: $27,095
- Increase: $2,600
- 2025 Forester Premium: $31,995
- 2024: $30,295
- Increase: $1,700
- 2025 Forester Sport: $34,495
- 2024: $31,865
- Increase: $2,630
- 2025 Forester Limited: $35,995
- 2024: $33,975
- Increase: $2,020
- 2025 Forester Touring: $39,995
- 2024: $37,395
- Increase: $2,600
- 2024 Forester Wilderness: $34,920
The largest increase can be found on the Forester Sport trim, followed closely by the Base trim and top Touring trim. Subaru has announced that the 2025 Forester will be equipped with many more standard features on the base model, so it makes sense to see a price hike there.
Meanwhile, the Forester Sport is said to get “enhanced styling” and dual-function X-MODE, which was previously only available on the Wilderness, Limited, and Sport trims. The most expensive Forester Touring gains more speakers on its standard Harman Kardon audio system, a larger touchscreen display with navigation, heated and newly ventilated front seats, and additional safety features.
2025 Subaru Forester Availability
The 2025 Subaru Forester is expected to arrive at dealerships in “late spring” according to the latest release from the automaker. This means it could be as late as mid-June until it is truly available. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any details regarding the possibility of a 2025 Subaru Forester Wilderness model or if Subaru plans to skip a model year for this off-road-ready trim.
