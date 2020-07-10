3 Best Buick Models for College Freshmen
If versatility and value are priorities as you shop for the right vehicle to take to school this fall, Buick offers some pleasing models to consider. Here are just a few reasons that the Regal Sportback, Encore, and Encore GX are great companions as you start your freshman year at college.
A New Car for a New Chapter: Browse our Buick inventory here
Regal Sportback
Cut a classy image as you navigate around campus and explore the town with new friends when you go with the 2020 Regal Sportback. This sleek sedan strikes the right balance between efficiency and space.
When equipped with the turbo engine option, it gets 32 mpg on the highway. It also boasts 60.7 cubic feet maximum cargo volume. That’s sufficient space for stowing your gear when moving into a new place or taking your laundry home for the weekend.
The Regal Sportback has a starting MSRP of $25,370, so whether you lease or buy it, you’ll have affordable monthly payments. (That’s good news for any college student low on funds.)
Encore
If you prefer the higher seat height and body image of an SUV, the Encore is a smart pick. This small SUV is big on technology and protective details. It incorporates the brand’s exclusive QuietTuning technology so you can have a more Zen driving experience and focus on the playlists and conversations that matter to you. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make each drive a bit more engaging.
Select all-wheel drive, and available Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, to boost your confidence. Choose the OnStar technology subscription for even more peace of mind when exploring new places. This offering includes Automatic Crash Response, Roadside Assistance, and Emergency Services.
The Encore is also a budget-friendly choice, with a base price of $23,200. And with a highway efficiency of 30 mpg, it will help you save on gas costs.
Encore GX
The Encore GX is a trendier and sportier version of its sibling, the Encore. (And its base price will cost you just $900 more than the Encore.) It has a bit more space and utility for commutes as well as outdoorsy weekend trips.
It can seat up to five passengers and has a flexible layout for people and things thanks to 40/60 split rear seats. Collapse the back seats to take advantage of 50.2 cubic feet of maximum cargo space when you’re relocating to your new dorm or helping a friend do so.
Select the Black Roof Package to add some flair and functionality. It includes black roof rails, so you can bring along paddleboards or a couple of kayaks if you’re headed to a lake. Black roof and exterior mirrors continue the ebony theme.
The Encore GX will help you go farther before needing to refill when you’re driving home or embarking on a spring break road trip. Enjoy a highway efficiency of 32 mpg when you go with the ECOTEC 1.3-liter turbo engine that comes standard on the base trim with AWD and is available on the FWD configurations of the Select and Essence trims.
Need more options for the vehicle you choose to take to school? Check out these GMC models and Chevy offerings.
Save on Your New Ride: Find the right used vehicle for you
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.