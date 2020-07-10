No Comments

3 Best Buick Models for College Freshmen

Buick Encore

Photo: Buick

If versatility and value are priorities as you shop for the right vehicle to take to school this fall, Buick offers some pleasing models to consider. Here are just a few reasons that the Regal Sportback, Encore, and Encore GX are great companions as you start your freshman year at college.

Regal Sportback

2020 Regal Sportback

Photo: Buick

Cut a classy image as you navigate around campus and explore the town with new friends when you go with the 2020 Regal Sportback. This sleek sedan strikes the right balance between efficiency and space.

When equipped with the turbo engine option, it gets 32 mpg on the highway. It also boasts 60.7 cubic feet maximum cargo volume. That’s sufficient space for stowing your gear when moving into a new place or taking your laundry home for the weekend.

The Regal Sportback has a starting MSRP of $25,370, so whether you lease or buy it, you’ll have affordable monthly payments. (That’s good news for any college student low on funds.)

Encore

Buick Encore

Photo: Buick

If you prefer the higher seat height and body image of an SUV, the Encore is a smart pick. This small SUV is big on technology and protective details. It incorporates the brand’s exclusive QuietTuning technology so you can have a more Zen driving experience and focus on the playlists and conversations that matter to you. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make each drive a bit more engaging.

Select all-wheel drive, and available Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, to boost your confidence. Choose the OnStar technology subscription for even more peace of mind when exploring new places. This offering includes Automatic Crash Response, Roadside Assistance, and Emergency Services.

The Encore is also a budget-friendly choice, with a base price of $23,200. And with a highway efficiency of 30 mpg, it will help you save on gas costs.

Encore GX

Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

The Encore GX is a trendier and sportier version of its sibling, the Encore. (And its base price will cost you just $900 more than the Encore.) It has a bit more space and utility for commutes as well as outdoorsy weekend trips.

It can seat up to five passengers and has a flexible layout for people and things thanks to 40/60 split rear seats. Collapse the back seats to take advantage of 50.2 cubic feet of maximum cargo space when you’re relocating to your new dorm or helping a friend do so.

Select the Black Roof Package to add some flair and functionality. It includes black roof rails, so you can bring along paddleboards or a couple of kayaks if you’re headed to a lake. Black roof and exterior mirrors continue the ebony theme.

The Encore GX will help you go farther before needing to refill when you’re driving home or embarking on a spring break road trip. Enjoy a highway efficiency of 32 mpg when you go with the ECOTEC 1.3-liter turbo engine that comes standard on the base trim with AWD and is available on the FWD configurations of the Select and Essence trims.

