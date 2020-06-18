No Comments

3 FCA Models Make List of 6 Best Cars to Take to the Drive-in

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: FCA

With movie theaters closed or slowly re-opening (with restrictions) across the country, drive-in theaters are having a moment. Drive-in theaters offer you and your family a chance to see a movie up on the big screen from the comfort and safety of your car. To upgrade your experience at the movies, consider driving over in a Ram 1500, Chrysler Pacifica, or Dodge Challenger. These three FCA models made Cars.com’s list of the “6 Best Cars to Take to a Drive-In Movie.”

Ready for Work and Play: 2020 Ram 1500

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

Photo: FCA

Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 easily made the list because of its RamBox Cargo Management System. But for a night at the drive-in, you don’t need the system to store your tools or equipment. You need it to hold all your drinks and snacks because the drainable toolbox is the perfect built-in cooler, according to Cars.com writer Matt Schmitz.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

Chrysler Pacifica

The family-friendly Chrysler Pacifica, which sets the hard-to-reach bar in the minivan segment, is an ideal mode of transport for your night at the drive-in theater.

“This one’s a no-brainer. The Stow ‘n Go seats create a ginormous flat surface ideal for settling in for a long night at the moving pictures,” Schmitz writes.

To increase your comfort, Schmitz suggests facing the rear of the Pacifica to the screen with the liftgate open so you and your family can stretch out in the cargo area.

Since the Pacifica is designed with smart storage solutions, you’ll have a lot of spots to keep your beverages and favorite movie candy organized and within reach.

2020 Dodge Challenger

Photo: FCA

Dodge Challenger

The Dodge Challenger looks like it belongs at a drive-in movie theater thanks to its sculpted, muscular exterior, bold colors, and in-your-face attitude. The Challenger fits nicely with the vintage aesthetic of a drive-in, but because it harnesses a tremendous amount of power, Schmitz recommends waiting to rev the engine until the movie is over out of respect for the other drive-in movie patrons.

These well-equipped FCA models will make your night out unforgettable.