3 Most Affordable 2021 Buick Models

2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

Shopping for a new Buick but have a limited budget? Here are the top three most affordable 2021 Buick models you should check out.

Affordable and Athletic: Discover the 2021 Encore GX

2021 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

With a starting price of $24,200, the 2021 Encore GX is the cheapest model in the Buick lineup. It’s the most compact of the automaker’s offerings, as well, making it a great choice for city dwellers. Another perk is that it has a sportier aesthetic than its sibling, the Encore, with an edgy black grille and chiseled contours.

The cabin boasts a versatile layout that flexes with your life. If you need more space for things than people, collapse the backseat to access a 50.2-cubic-foot maximum cargo volume. The front seat also folds flat, so you can transport long items on shopping trips or when you’re moving across town. You can also add roof rails to transport kayaks and paddleboards on your outdoor adventures.

The Encore GX is the most efficient member of the Buick family. When equipped with the 1.3-liter engine and front-wheel drive, it yields 30 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. That means you can make more headway on your journey while minimizing pit stops.

2021 Buick Encore

Photo: Buick

The 2021 Encore is just a bit pricier than the Encore GX, ranking as the second most affordable model in Buick’s lineup, with a starting price of $24,600. It’s a bit smaller than the GX, if you want an even more compact vehicle for street parking, and has a more classic, understated profile that blends in with the crowd instead of drawing extra attention.

It delivers noteworthy efficiency, achieving 30 mpg on the highway when equipped with FWD. This makes it a rewarding buy for commuters and road trippers who prefer the model’s elegant looks to the Encore GX model’s sportier style but who also value fuel economy.

2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

The third most affordable Buick model is the 2021 Envision. It has a starting MSRP of $31,800 and embodies great value for those on a modest budget that want something a bit more spacious, luxurious, and energetic than the Encore and Encore GX.

It has a maximum cargo capacity of 52.7 cubic feet, while still getting 29 mpg on the highway when equipped with all-wheel drive. And thanks to a 2.0-liter turbo engine, it gets 228 horsepower, for a peppier ride quality than the brand’s smaller SUVs deliver.

Upgrade to the Sport Touring Package to channel your modern aesthetic or the Avenir Trim to satisfy your refined tastes. The Sport Touring package includes dark accents on the grille and wheels for a bolder impression wherever the road takes you. The Avenir trim has heated and ventilated front seats, heated backseats, and a massage function for the driver’s seat. Wireless smartphone charging enhances connectivity while keeping the cabin uncluttered with wires. HD Surround Vision and Front Park Assist boost your confidence behind the wheel.

Learn more about the 2021 Encore, 2021 Encore GX, and 2021 Envision when you read their model overviews here on The News Wheel.

Elegant and Accommodating: Meet the 2021 Envision