38,000 Fans Attended 2021 Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

The 2021 Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

Photo: FCA

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge made its return for 2021 after taking a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Pontiac, Michigan, 38,000 car enthusiasts took part in this drag racing event on Aug. 14.

How did the event turn out?

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge had about 9,000 fewer fans than the event drew in 2019. Given that many people are still hesitant to go to events like this during the pandemic, 38,000 is quite a large number of fans.

For its sixth year, the festival turned Woodward Avenue into a 1/8-mile strip for 110 drivers to legally drag race. Jimmer Kline won the Big Tire class, and Nicholas Taylor won the Small Tire class. Both earned cash prizes of $10,000. James Pranis and Peter Bokedon had the fastest Dodge models in their classes, racing in a 1968 Charger and 1972 Dart, respectively. They are both repeat winners of the Quickest Dodge title and took home $5,000.

The Hellcat Grudge Race competitors

Photo: FCA

In addition, Eric Malone of the MotorTrend TV show “Fastest Cars in the Dirty South” took on four online automotive builders — Alex Taylor, Tavarish, Throtl, and Westen Champlin — in a Hellcat Grudge Race. They each had to modify a Dodge Charger or Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and then race against each other. Taylor beat the other online builders in her racing slicks-equipped Challenger and then was victorious against Malone after he left the starting line too early.

Spectators were able to ride in Charger or Challenger SRT Hellcat models on the M1 Concourse. They could also try out Challenger SRT Demon simulators and view the 300 vehicles in the classic/modern muscle car show. And they had the opportunity to bid on fan experiences and packages, which raised money for the United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

If you didn’t attend the 2021 Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge but want to check it out, you can watch two Roadkill episodes on MotorTrend TV or a replay at DodgeGarage.com.