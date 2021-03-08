No Comments

4 2021 Nissan Models Earn IIHS Top Safety Ratings

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

Each year, Nissan equips its vehicles with the latest safety technologies, and the brand’s efforts have paid off. Four of its vehicles in its 2021 lineup have earned top safety ratings from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety. Three of the vehicles — the nimble Rogue, sophisticated Maxima, and sleek Altima — earned the agency’s highest rating, a Top Safety Pick+. The agency gave the 2021 Nissan Sentra its next highest rating, Top Safety Pick.

Nissan Maxima

Photo: Nissan

Available Now: 2021 Nissan Rogue

To earn top ratings from the IIHS, vehicles have to achieve a “good” score in six crashworthiness tests. Front crash prevention worthy of an “advanced” or “superior” score after vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian testing has to be available on the models, too.

2021 Nissan Altima

Photo: Nissan

Top Safety Pick+ winners have to feature standard headlights rated at “good” or “acceptable.” These must be an available option for Top Safety Pick-rated models.

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

Helping to drive the Nissan models to such prestigious safety ratings is the automaker’s suite of advanced driver-assist technologies. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard on all four models. The six technologies are Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Rear Automatic Braking.

Under proper conditions, these systems pull data from a variety of cameras and sensors to help warn you of dangers.

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection monitors activity in front of you. If you are in danger of a frontal collision, the system will send you an alert. If necessary, it can engage the brakes to help lessen the severity of the collision or help you avoid the crash completely.

Blind Spot Warning warns you when changing lanes isn’t safe.

Lane Departure Warning helps you keep a safe lane position, warning you if you are in danger of unintentional drifting.

High Beam Assist adjusts your high beams automatically so you do not endanger oncoming traffic.

Rear Cross Traffic Alert monitors obstacles behind you when you are moving in reverse.

Rear Automatic Braking also monitors obstacles behind you, but can also activate the brakes if you’re at risk of hitting something behind you.

Available Now: 2021 Nissan Maxima