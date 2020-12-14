No Comments

4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Wisconsin

Seeing festive light displays is one of the very best things about the holiday season, but this year COVID-19 has thrown many people’s plans for a loop. One of the traditions that remains due to its natural social distancing is driving through light displays with the family. This year, check out one of these four displays in Wisconsin to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Holiday Fantasy in Lights

From Nov. 2 through Jan. 3, Olin Park in Madison transforms into a festival of holiday lights you can enjoy from the comfort of your car. The year 2020 marks the 32nd year of the Holiday Fantasy in Lights, and it remains free thanks to sponsorship by The Electric Group, as well as donations from visitors. The display is open from 4:30-10 p.m. every night.

Lights in Lincoln Park

The Lights in Lincoln Park takes place at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Manitowoc. This drive-thru event features more than 70 fantastic light displays that depict wild animals, as well as several light arches to drive through. This affordable event costs $5 per car, with proceeds benefiting the zoo’s educational programs. The display is open from 5-8 p.m. nightly until Dec. 29.

Making Spirits Bright

Head to Evergreen Park in Sheboygan to see Making Spirits Bright — a drive-thru light extravaganza benefiting the Sheboygan County Food Bank. The display is open nightly (excluding Christmas Eve) from 5-9 p.m. starting on Black Friday and ending on New Year’s Eve. Entry is free for all vehicles, but donations are welcomed and encouraged — especially in a year when so many are experiencing food insecurity and need to rely on food banks to survive.

Winter Wonders

For the second year in a row, Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners is hosting Winter Wonders — a festive light display that boasts more than 1 million lights. Winter Wonders is open nightly from 5-10 p.m. from Nov. 20 through Jan. 3. Entry costs $25 per car, or you can pay an extra $10 to get early entry and avoid a long wait time. Larger vehicles are also able to attend by reservation only.

