4 of the Coolest Features on the 2022 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

Even though the Buick Envision is fairly fresh off it most recent full refresh, it received a handful of updates for the 2022 model year. Here’s a look at a few of the model’s most outstanding features.

New exterior color

For the latest model year, the Buick Envision added Sapphire Metallic to its palette of exterior colors. It joins six other eye-catching hues: Rich Garnet Metallic, Burnished Bronze Metallic, Cinnabar Metallic, Summit White, Satin Steel Metallic, and Ebony Twilight Metallic.

Sport Touring package

The Sport Touring package returns for 2022 with some additional features. Now, it also adds alloy sport pedals along with exclusive ST logos on the headrests and floor mats. When equipped to the Essence trim, it dresses up the interior with red contrast stitching. Aside from these new features, the Sport Touring package provides black exterior accents, unique badging, a signature grille surround, and exclusive wheels, among many other stylistic enhancements.

Tons of standard safety tech

The 2022 Buick Envision is a family-friendly vehicle that offers more standard driver-assist technology than other models in its class. Each model is equipped with features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and the Following Distance Indicator to help you avoid or mitigate collisions. Plus, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Park Assist, and the HD Rear Vision Camera make common driving maneuvers less of a hassle. On top of that, GM’s exclusive Safety Alert Seat notifies you of obstacles, dangerous situations, and other hazards with haptic feedback.

Available Alexa connectivity

On the 2022 Buick Envision, you can opt for Alexa connectivity. This handy tech tool lets you remotely manage your compatible smart home devices, make calls, receive directions, and even shop for everyday necessities — all with the power of voice commands.

