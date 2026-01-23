5 Car Batteries You Should Avoid, Based on Consumer Reports

Finding the right car battery matters for reliable vehicle performance, especially in extreme weather. Consumer Reports (CR), with nearly a century of consumer testing and over 6 million members in the U.S., recently flagged several batteries that don’t meet expectations. Their lab testing focuses on three main areas: battery life, reserve capacity, and cold-cranking performance.

Econocraft Batteries : Cheap But With Limits

Econocraft 24F-E: This AutoZone in-house battery (Group 24 & 24F) struggles in cold weather. Its CCA (cold-cranking amps) rating is just 585, which is 124.25 amps below the group average. Priced at $90, it comes with a 90-day warranty, so it can work as a short-term fix. But since it underperforms in extreme temps, CR recommends the EverStart Maxx-24S instead, same price with a 36-month warranty, and better results across the board.

Econocraft 35E: Topping the low end of Group 35, this model ranks last for longevity and posts the weakest reserve capacity on CR’s list. Its CCA is 490, roughly 140 amps below the average. It sells for $100 and includes a 90-day warranty. While it has decent AutoZone reviews, recurring reports of short life and starting issues push CR to point buyers toward the Interstate Mega-Tron Plus MTP-35, a more reliable option at $125.

Econocraft H6-E: In Group 48 (H6), this battery is marketed with promises of “ample cranking power” and “reliable starting performance.” CR, however, notes low projected life scores, middling reserve capacity, and underwhelming cold-weather performance. It’s priced at $100 plus a core charge (the refundable fee you get back when returning your old battery) and carries the usual Econocraft 90-day warranty, which is shorter than many competitors.

EverStart and Duralast: Short-Term Performance vs. Long-Term Durability

EverStart AGM H5: Sold at Walmart and part of Group 47 (H5), the non-Platinum version of the EverStart AGM shows weak life-cycle performance and limited reserve capacity. It can do fine in the short run, but reviewers report that no-start symptoms tend to show up sooner than expected. CR recommends the EverStart Platinum AGM H5/47 for better reliability in the same category.

Duralast Platinum 51R-AGM: A premium Group 51R option from AutoZone, priced around $250–$260, this battery scores well with customers (about 4.7 out of 5). Still, CR criticizes it for not living up to its price when it comes to durability. It includes a 4-year warranty, but CR points to the Super Start Platinum AGM as a tougher alternative that offers better longevity for a similar price.

How To Evaluate Battery Options and Make a Smart Choice

Beyond the product scores, it helps to know how CR tests batteries. Their facilities measure life cycles, reserve capability, and cold performance to help buyers weigh short-term affordability against long-term reliability.

Look at warranties, cold-cranking ratings, reserve capacity, and real-world reviews on sites like AutoZone, Walmart, and Mechanics Stack Exchange. Those firsthand accounts can reveal recurring problems that lab scores alone might not show.

Budget models like Econocraft can be tempting because of the low price, but comparing alternatives with longer warranties and stronger performance can lead to a more satisfying and longer-lasting purchase. For any driver, paying attention to these details helps match a battery to both immediate needs and longer-term reliability goals.