5 New California Traffic Laws Drivers Need to Know Before 2026

The upcoming laws were passed by California lawmakers with a focus on improving road safety, enforcement efficiency, and consumer protections. While some laws build on existing policies, others introduce new systems and mandates.

From roadside behavior to car sales contracts, these legal shifts will affect a broad spectrum of drivers and local governments across the state. Here’s what California drivers need to know before 2026 hits the road.

Ignition Interlock Devices And Longer Probation For DUI-Related Deaths

Two new measures address driving under the influence and its legal aftermath. Assembly Bill 366, introduced by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, extends California’s ignition interlock device (IID) program. The existing law, set to expire at the end of 2025, requires individuals convicted of DUI to install an IID that prevents their car from starting if alcohol is detected on their breath. The new law pushes the expiration date to at least 2033, removing judicial discretion and making IIDs mandatory in all DUI convictions.

Petrie-Norris’ office emphasized the significance of the bill, stating in February: “AB 366 will preserve our current protections and expand this mandate, ensuring that every individual convicted of a DUI must install an IID, eliminating the discretion that allows some offenders to avoid this critical safeguard”.

The second change, Assembly Bill 1087, was introduced by Assemblyman Joe Patterson. It targets drivers convicted of vehicular manslaughter or gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Currently, these convictions come with a two-year probation period. AB1087 extends that to three to five years, increasing oversight over individuals found guilty of fatal DUI incidents.

Broader “Move Over” Rules And New Red Light Enforcement Systems

Assembly Bill 390 expands the state’s “move over, slow down” law. Under the current rule, drivers are required to change lanes or slow down when approaching stationary Caltrans vehicles. The new legislation goes further, applying the rule to any marked highway maintenance vehicle and any vehicle displaying flashing hazard lights. This means drivers must now approach with caution or change lanes for more than just official state vehicles, extending protections to a wider range of road users and emergency scenarios.

On a different front, Senate Bill 720 grants cities and counties the authority to implement new automated traffic enforcement programs. While cities like Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, San Jose, and San Francisco already operate speed camera pilot programs through 2032, SB720 would allow jurisdictions to target red light violations using alternative camera systems. The aim is to modernize traffic control enforcement and reduce red-light running incidents without increasing police presence.

Fines For Plate Tampering, Relief For Parking Debt, And New Car Buyer Rights

Assembly Bill 1085 introduces steep fines for individuals who manufacture or alter license plates or produce devices that obstruct plate visibility. Under current law, drivers who erase coatings or modify plates to avoid detection face fines up to $250. With the new legislation, offenders involved in manufacturing these items may be fined up to $1,000 per violation. The law specifically targets those creating and distributing equipment that prevents law enforcement or cameras from capturing license plate numbers.

For drivers struggling with debt from parking citations, Assembly Bill 1299 provides a new safety net. Local governments will be authorized to waive or reduce penalties for individuals unable to pay. The law also introduces options for payment plans upon request. This move, according to the DMV, aims to prevent harsh outcomes like escalating fines, towing, or lien sales, consequences that often affect low-income individuals.

Looking beyond traffic violations, Senate Bill 766, also known as the CARS Act, addresses consumer protection in vehicle sales. Set to take effect on October 1, 2026, the law prohibits auto dealerships from misrepresenting any aspect of a vehicle being sold. It also grants customers a three-day “right to cancel” on purchases or leases under $50,000, offering buyers more time to reconsider after signing contracts. This legislation is intended to strengthen transparency and fairness in California’s auto market.