7 Tools to Keep You Safe While Working on Your Car

With some basic safety tools, it’s fairly simple to stay safe while wrenching on your car at home
Photo: Ryan McGuire via Pixabay

At-home car repair can be a good way to save on minor auto repairs — and help bridge the gaps between major service appointments at a trusted dealership. Here are seven protective tools to keep you safe while working on your car.

Safety glasses

Invest in a quality pair of safety glasses to shield your eyes from fluids, debris, and metal flakes you encounter while tinkering on your car. As Hearst Autos Gear Team shares, this affordable accessory will help ensure that your peepers stay in tip-top shape so you can enjoy many more years of do-it-yourself auto maintenance.

Face shield

A face shield is a smart option if you want to protect your whole face from unwanted debris while wrenching on your car. If you regularly cut or grind materials while working on your car, this tool is an essential investment, as Hearst Autos Gear Team confirms.

Earmuffs

Protect your hearing when you buy a pair of noise-canceling earmuffs. Per Hearst Autos Gear Team, this gadget will help muffle noise from loud tools like cutters and grinders so you’re more comfortable while repairing your car.

Work gloves

Heavy-duty work gloves are a requirement for any DIY auto mechanic, as Hearst Autos Gear Team shares. Not only can they help minimize vibration from air tools, but if they have a reinforced design, they can shield your knuckles from impacts.

Fire extinguisher

Lower the risk of auto repair-related fires when you keep a fire extinguisher in the garage. Per Hearst Autos Gear Team, you’ll want one that can tackle both electrical fires and flammable liquid fires. So, make sure to get one with a “B and C” rating.

Car ramps

Car ramps are a great way to elevate your car that offers more stability than a conventional car jack, as Haynes confirms. This tool is a must for changing the oil in a car with low ground clearance.

Wheel chocks

For jobs that don’t require you to elevate your vehicle, go with wheel chocks. Per Haynes, simply place them under any wheel that isn’t elevated and they’ll keep the car stationary while you work.

