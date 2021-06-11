7 Tools to Keep You Safe While Working on Your Car
At-home car repair can be a good way to save on minor auto repairs — and help bridge the gaps between major service appointments at a trusted dealership. Here are seven protective tools to keep you safe while working on your car.
Safety glasses
Invest in a quality pair of safety glasses to shield your eyes from fluids, debris, and metal flakes you encounter while tinkering on your car. As Hearst Autos Gear Team shares, this affordable accessory will help ensure that your peepers stay in tip-top shape so you can enjoy many more years of do-it-yourself auto maintenance.
Face shield
A face shield is a smart option if you want to protect your whole face from unwanted debris while wrenching on your car. If you regularly cut or grind materials while working on your car, this tool is an essential investment, as Hearst Autos Gear Team confirms.
Earmuffs
Protect your hearing when you buy a pair of noise-canceling earmuffs. Per Hearst Autos Gear Team, this gadget will help muffle noise from loud tools like cutters and grinders so you’re more comfortable while repairing your car.
Work gloves
Heavy-duty work gloves are a requirement for any DIY auto mechanic, as Hearst Autos Gear Team shares. Not only can they help minimize vibration from air tools, but if they have a reinforced design, they can shield your knuckles from impacts.
Fire extinguisher
Lower the risk of auto repair-related fires when you keep a fire extinguisher in the garage. Per Hearst Autos Gear Team, you’ll want one that can tackle both electrical fires and flammable liquid fires. So, make sure to get one with a “B and C” rating.
Car ramps
Car ramps are a great way to elevate your car that offers more stability than a conventional car jack, as Haynes confirms. This tool is a must for changing the oil in a car with low ground clearance.
Wheel chocks
For jobs that don’t require you to elevate your vehicle, go with wheel chocks. Per Haynes, simply place them under any wheel that isn’t elevated and they’ll keep the car stationary while you work.
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, visiting nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, thrifting, decorating, crafting, woodburning, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie. See more articles by Whitney.