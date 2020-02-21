No Comments

9 Hyundai Models Win 2020 IIHS Safety Awards

The Hyundai Nexo was named an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for 2020

Photo: Hyundai

Based on awards handed out by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2020 Hyundai lineup is tied for the nation’s safest.

Nine Hyundai models have been named Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick, a number equaled by only one other auto brand.

“Our SmartSense safety features and advanced vehicle platforms offer something that our owners and new car shoppers really want,” said Andy Freels, the president of Hyundai America Technical Center. “Hyundai and its engineering teams continue to make vehicles even safer by prioritizing cutting-edge safety. With Hyundai SmartSense features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and more, our latest vehicles deliver tools to ensure trust.”

The 2020 Hyundai Nexo owns a Top Safety Pick+ honor from IIHS, while eight other models have achieved Top Safety Pick status.

Four Hyundai cars have won the award: the Elantra, Elantra GT, and the Veloster when equipped with specific headlights and optional front crash protection, and the Sonata when equipped with specific headlights.

Four Hyundai SUVs have also been honored: the Kona and Tucson with optional front crash protection and specific headlights, and the Palisade and Santa Fe with specific headlights.

In order to win one of these IIHS safety awards, a vehicle must achieve “Good” ratings in six rigorous crash tests. It must also have “Advanced” or “Superior” available front crash prevention. New for 2020, front crash prevention systems are also being tested for how well they protect pedestrians. “Acceptable” or “Good” headlights must be available for a vehicle to qualify as a Top Safety Pick and standard for Top Safety Pick+.

