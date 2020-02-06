No Comments

A Happy New Year So Far for Hyundai Sales

The Tucson was Hyundai’s sales leader for January

Photo: Hyundai

The new year started with a show of Hyundai sales strength as the automaker posted a 5 percent increase compared with the previous January.

For the month, Hyundai sold 42,744 vehicles. More than 94 percent of Hyundai sales were on the retail side, a 22 percent increase that continued the automaker’s trend of relying more heavily on that side of the business.

The other continuing trend was growing SUV sales. Hyundai moved 25,861 of them (for 61 percent of total vehicle sales) and set an all-time January record in the process.

“We started off 2020 how we finished 2019, with growing retail sales, reducing rental fleet sales, and increasing market share,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president of national sales. “As the Venue arrives at dealerships in greater numbers, our reimagined SUV lineup with seven varied offerings is complete. Because of that, retail customers are gravitating in record numbers to the Hyundai SUV that best suits their needs.”

Hyundai Sales Leaders for January

A pair of new models gave Hyundai a solid boost and enabled the automaker’s year-over-year gain. The flagship Palisade SUV sold 5,432 units and the Venue sold 989 units in its second full month of availability.

Hyundai’s sales leader for the month was the Tucson SUV, which sold 8,068 units for an increase of more than 8 percent over January 2019.

The eco-friendly Ioniq car lineup was another bright spot, with 1,278 sales and a 34 percent increase.

The Santa Fe SUV sold 7,148 units but was down nearly 9 percent. The Kona was down for the month as well, selling 4,208 units for a surprising 26 percent decline.

The Elantra sedan moved 7,874 units, but that number represented a nearly 21 percent slump. The Sonata sedan was down more than 11 percent with 5,501 sales.

