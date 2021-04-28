No Comments

A Look at Audi’s Ambitious Electric Future

Audi is positioning itself as an EV leader. Will vehicles like this be the new norm? Only time will tell…

Photo: Audi

As the auto industry changes, Audi continues to blaze a path forward toward a cleaner, smarter future. The next few years will see the automaker embrace that future with a number of ambitious releases and massive shakeups. This new era will see plenty of beloved vehicles return in EV form, and could be the end of the line for other long-running favorites.

By 2025, Audi plans to have a record 20 new electric vehicles available for customers to choose from. One of these releases will be the recently unveiled Audi A6 e-tron, which was shown off in concept form in Shanghai on April 19. This electric sedan will feature a brand-new, highly customizable electric planform that Audi will use in the development of multiple future EVs.

What form these future vehicles will take is anyone’s guess. Since there’s still demand for gas-powered vehicles, Audi still has a long way to go before it can phase them out completely. The reveal of the A6 e-tron brought with it confirmation that the EV version wouldn’t immediately replace the gas-powered A6. From this, it’s easy to speculate that other beloved Audi nameplates like the R8 sports car and the Cabriolet variants of the A5 and S5 will survive in some form going forward.

Other vehicles might not be so lucky. Audi’s focus is currently on a customer base that expects high luxury and sporty power. Vehicles like its roadsters and less-luxurious sedans might not be lucky enough to receive EV counterparts. As drivers change, so to must Audi’s catalogue.

The next five years will be critical for Audi’s continued success on the global playing field of auto sales. Fortunately, it seems like the company has a solid plan going forward. Audi’s ambitious EV goals are positioning is to not only succeed in an EV-fueled world, but to become a leader in that world.

Which Audi mainstays would you want to see receive electric versions? Which would you not mind being shelved to make way for newer, better vehicles? Let us know in the comments below.