No Comments

AAA Says Most EV Owners Are Glad They Went Electric

If you lack confidence about buying an EV for your next car, the results from a new AAA study should ease your mind

Photo: Pixabay

According to a new AAA study, most electric vehicle owners claim that switching to an emission-free car was a positive decision. Here’s a brief overview of the study’s findings, in case you need more reasons before deciding on whether you want to buy an EV.

Ownership Perks: Discover the advantages of owning a Chevy

Study results

AAA’s director of automotive engineering and industry relations, Greg Brannon, expressed the current disparity between Americans’ fascination with EVs and their commitment to these vehicles. But for consumers that did go with an EV, the study found that their initial concerns faded away. 96 percent of those surveyed said they would buy or lease another EV. And 43 percent said they drive more now than they did in their previous fossil-fuel vehicle.

According to AAA, the top two worries that keep U.S. consumers from buying EVs are that they’ll run out of charge while driving and that there won’t be enough public charging stations to keep their car powered. The study found that after owning an EV for some time, these two concerns dissipated.

75 percent of those surveyed said that they charged their EV at home and 95 percent said they’ve never run out of charge during a drive. “Hearing firsthand from owners that [range anxiety…] is no longer a worry may change the mind of those who have otherwise been skeptical to the idea of owning an electric vehicle,” said Brannon.

Seasonal Service: Get a grip with new tires

Lower running costs

EV models like the Chevy Bolt have significantly lower maintenance and running costs per year

Another reason to make the leap and buy an EV is its lower running costs. Because they don’t need oil changes, EVs cost an average of $330 per year less than gasoline cars when it comes to maintenance. You can also save about $709 a year on powering an EV compared with powering a conventional car. AAA found that driving 15,000 miles per year in a compact EV costs an average of $546. Going this same number of miles per year in a gas car will cost you $1,255 in fuel.

With more Americans becoming satisfied EV drivers, we hope that this means good things for these vehicles in the future, like more accessible charging stations and EV-friendly infrastructure.