All-Electric 2022 Bolt EUV Joins Chevrolet Lineup

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Photo: Chevrolet

General Motors is moving full speed ahead with plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles by 2025. As part of that initiative, the automaker just introduced the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. It’s a bigger, more advanced SUV version of the Bolt EV.

The Bolt EUV — short for electric utility vehicle — combines long-range driving and fast-charging capabilities with a unique exterior design and an impressive batch of cutting-edge technologies. It’s also relatively affordable for new EV drivers, with a starting MSRP of $33,995.

“The new Bolt EUV is the best of the Bolt EV packaged in an SUV-like vehicle with more technology and features, giving customers more choices and reasons to switch to electric,” said Chevrolet Vice President Steve Hill. “This is an opportunity for Chevy to capitalize on the success we’ve built with the Bolt EV and bring new customers into the Chevy family.”

Bolt EUV charging and capability

The Bolt EUV’s electric motor and 65-kWh lithium-ion battery put out 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of range to go with the vehicle’s 250 miles of driving range. The powertrain also includes a newly designed push-button electronic shifter and a Regen on Demand option for more efficient driving.

After 30 minutes hooked up to a public DC fast charger, the Bolt EUV gains 95 miles of range. At home, the standard Dual Level Charge Cord plugs into a regular 120-volt outlet for slower Level 1 charging or a 240-volt outlet for faster Level 2 charging. GM will also cover home installation for even faster Level 2 charging.

The Bolt EUV also offers charging and battery status information, a charge station locator, and route planning via the myChevrolet Mobile App.

Bolt EUV design

The Bolt EUV is built on the same platform as the Bolt EV. However, it’s bigger and has its own SUV-like look. The exterior presents standard LED headlamps and signature lighting, along with a large grille and standard roof rails. Inside, the Bolt EUV boasts new seats with patterned contrast stitching, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and 3 extra inches of rear legroom compared to the Bolt EV. Available options include a panoramic power sunroof and climate-controlled front seats.

Bolt EUV tech features

In a Chevy first, the Bolt EUV will offer available Super Cruise tech for hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of road. This tech incorporates cameras, LiDAR mapping, and a Driver Attention System to ensure safety behind the wheel.

The Bolt EUV is also equipped with the standard Chevy Safety Assist package. This includes IntelliBeam headlights, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning.

For infotainment, the Bolt EUV features a new 10.2-inch touch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an available Wi-Fi hotspot, and in-vehicle apps like Spotify and Alexa. Wireless charging comes standard.

According to GM, the 2022 Bolt EUV will be available at dealerships across the U.S. sometime this summer.