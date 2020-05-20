No Comments

All-New 2021 Genesis G80 Launches at $47,700

Photo: Genesis

The all-new 2021 Genesis G80 is a significant departure from its predecessor, boasting a fresh design, new engines and a long list of standard features. But with a starting price of $47,700, it’s about $5,500 more expensive than the 2020 model, which is a pretty large leap compared to what you’d normally expect between model years. And yet, the G80 is still a bargain compared to rivals like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class.

The 2021 model is offered with two engines, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo and a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo. Both come with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The G80 2.5T is offered at three trim levels, designated as packages — Standard, Advanced, and Prestige — while the 3.5T model gets the same treatment, but with only the Standard and Prestige packages available.

A fully optioned 2021 Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Prestige can set you back nearly $70,000 and comes with a truly impressive array of luxury features. Plush leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster, 20-inch alloy wheels and remote smart parking functionality are just a taste.

Even the most affordable G80 2.5 RWD Standard, however, is quite well equipped, and should give those aforementioned German luxury cars tough competition. It boasts 12-way power seats, smart cruise control with machine learning, a 12-speaker premium audio setup and a 14.5-inch HD infotainment system.

The Advanced trim adds another nine speakers, bumps the automatic climate control from two to three zones, puts in a panoramic roof and introduces a tasteful matte wood trim to the cabin. If you care about features more than brand, the new Genesis G80 is, without question, stealing the spotlight in the midsize luxury sedan segment.

As for power, the 2.5T makes 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, while the 3.5T is good for 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque, so the car is no slouch. Power figures aren’t everything, though, so if performance is the deciding factor for you, you’ll have to wait for the car to go on sale this summer and give it a test drive.