Apple Expands CarPlay Ultra to More Car Brands in 2026

CarPlay Ultra was unveiled as Apple’s most advanced infotainment system, offering a more immersive and personalized experience than ever before. Unlike traditional CarPlay, which simply displays a smartphone’s interface on a car’s screen, CarPlay Ultra fully integrates with the vehicle’s systems, allowing it to display essential information such as speed, tire pressure, and even advanced driver assistance features. Expected to expand to more car brands in 2026, it promises a revolutionary in-car experience by integrating the best of iPhone and automotive technology.

This deeper connection between the car and the iPhone is designed to offer a more seamless and intuitive driving experience. According to Apple, CarPlay Ultra aims to enhance the connection between drivers and their vehicles, making it not only smarter but more unified.

Aston Martin Leads the Way

Aston Martin was the first automaker to offer CarPlay Ultra, with the system available in new vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. For existing Aston Martin owners, the system will be available via a software update in the coming weeks. The system brings a customizable interface to the vehicle, allowing drivers to manage everything from their car’s performance settings to standard functions like radio and climate control, all through CarPlay’s interface. The integration extends to the car’s instrument cluster, where information such as navigation, tire pressure, and speed are displayed in real-time, providing a more cohesive and intuitive dashboard experience (Supercar Blondie).

Aston Martin’s collaboration with Apple is seen as a major step forward in luxury car infotainment. Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin’s CEO, expressed excitement about working with Apple to provide an experience that aligns with the brand’s commitment to performance and innovation. By incorporating CarPlay Ultra into its vehicles, Aston Martin is positioning itself at the forefront of automotive technology, delivering a sophisticated, personalized experience for drivers.

CarPlay Ultra brings the best of iPhone and the best of the car together for a deeply integrated experience, beginning with Aston Martin vehicles – © Apple

Expanding to Other Brands

While CarPlay Ultra’s launch has been centered around Aston Martin, the system’s expansion is already underway. According to Apple, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are among the automakers committed to integrating CarPlay Ultra into their future models.

The system’s ability to deeply integrate with the vehicle, not only managing traditional vehicle functions but also offering real-time, iPhone-powered widgets, makes it a compelling choice for many manufacturers looking to elevate their in-car technology. It’s rumored that the upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 3 could be the first vehicle from the brand to feature CarPlay Ultra later this year.

However, not all carmakers are eager to adopt CarPlay Ultra. Companies like Audi, Volvo, and BMW have opted not to integrate the system into their upcoming vehicles. BMW, for instance, is focusing on developing its own in-house technology, and Audi and Volvo have similar reservations about CarPlay Ultra’s execution. Ford has also expressed hesitance, noting that while it is committed to working with Apple, the system’s current iteration isn’t quite ready for their upcoming vehicles.

Customization and Control

One of the standout features of CarPlay Ultra is its extensive customization options. Drivers can personalize their vehicle’s dashboard theme, adjusting colors, wallpapers, and the layout of their instrument cluster.

Apple worked closely with Aston Martin to ensure that the system’s look and feel complement the car’s design philosophy, and this customization will extend to other automakers as well. According to Apple, each car brand will be able to tailor the system to fit its unique identity, offering drivers a truly personalized experience.

CarPlay Ultra also enhances the user experience by integrating both traditional car controls and advanced settings, allowing drivers to adjust everything from their car’s climate and media to performance features directly through the system. This seamless interface can be managed through Siri, onscreen controls, or physical buttons, making it easy for drivers to interact with their car while keeping their attention on the road.